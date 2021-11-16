PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ider girls tip off with rout of Coosa Christian

GIRLS
Ider 89, Coosa Christian 11:
Dallas Brown finished with a game-high 16 points as five Ider players scored in double figures in a rout of Coosa Christian to open the season last Friday night.
Brown scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half as the Hornets (1-0) started their season with a winning note. Kinsley Carson scored 15 points, Kennzie Smith and Makinley Traylor each scored 14 points, Carley Schlageter added 11 points and Savannah Seals had nine.
Ider raced to a 26-0 lead heading into the second period, where the home team surrendered just six points while extending the lead to 51-6.
Schlageter sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help push Ider’s advantage to 73-11.
The Hornets prevented Coosa Christian (0-1) from scoring in the final period.
Gadsden City 44, Fort Payne 30:
Brylan Gray led Fort Payne with 17 points and eight rebounds in a season-opening loss to the Gadsden City Titans in Gadsden last Friday night.
Graidin Haas recorded five points and rebounds and deflected five passes, and Anna Kate Akins and Abby Boatwright each added four rebounds for the Wildcats (0-1).
Gadsden City’s Ajainay Tinker scored 13 points with six rebounds and Tameah Gaddis added 13 points. Aniyah Williams chipped in seven rebounds, and Karleigh Sheffield, Monique Curry, Jaedyn Sharp and Tinker each had six rebounds.
The Titans had 14 turnovers to Fort Payne’s 29.
Plainview 56, Westminster Christian 26:
Mylie Butler scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Sawyer Hulgan added 11 points in Plainview’s win at Westminster Christian on Monday night.
Hulgan made three 3-pointers as the 3-0 Bears shot 52% from the floor, while Westminster shot 26%. Lauren Jimmerson scored seven points, Marisa Hiett had six points and five steals and Hannah Regula chipped in five points and seven rebounds.
Plainview outrebounded 19-15 and overcame 16 turnovers to Westminster’s 20.
The Bears sprinted to a 24-4 advantage and held Westminster scoreless in the second period en route to a 46-4 halftime lead.
BOYS
Ider 65, Coosa Christian 41:
Jesse Massey had a double-double of 21 points and 22 rebounds to pace Ider to a blowout win against Coosa Christian on opening night in Ider last Friday night.
Austin Shirley scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, Hunter Robinson added 10 points with six rebounds and five assists and Brodie Chapman contributed nine points for the Hornets (1-0).
Ider outrebounded Coosa Christian 49-25 and finished with 21 turnovers to 18 for Coosa Christian.
Plainview 59, Westminster Christian 57:
With a team-high 19 points, Cole Millican led three Plainview boys in double-digit scoring in a narrow victory at Westminster Christian on Monday night.
Westminster broke a 13-all tie after one quarter to pull ahead to a 34-30 halftime advantage. Plainview (2-1) rallied to a 46-45 edge entering the final period.
Luke Smith finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Dylan Haymon scored 10 points and Jonah Williams added nine points from three 3-pointers.
Westminster outrebounded the Bears 26-22, but produced more turnovers (15-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.