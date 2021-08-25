Fyffe remains atop 3A rankings after opening week

Kyle Dukes threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as Fyffe tallied 297 yards of offense in the win.
Meanwhile, the Bears start their regular season at Ider this week after their varsity A team defeated Spring Garden 20-6 in two quarters, then downed Cedar Bluff 14-0 in two quarters of preseason action last week.
Fyffe and Plainview were the only two DeKalb teams represented in this week's poll.
Here are the latest rankings in their entirety with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 1-0; 264
2. Hoover; 1-0; 190
3. Auburn; 1-0; 174
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 164
5. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 132
6. Theodore; 1-0; 110
7. Daphne; 0-0; 83
8. James Clemens; 1-0; 63
9. Enterprise; 1-0; 43
10. Oak Mountain; 1-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Austin (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Prattville (1-0) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (18); 1-0; 252
2. Clay-Chalkville (2); 1-0; 198
3. Pinson Valley (2); 0-1; 177
4. Briarwood; 1-0; 164
5. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 124
6. Opelika; 0-1; 84
7. Eufaula; 1-0; 83
8. Hartselle; 1-0; 50
9. Homewood; 1-0; 39
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 0-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Helena (1-0) 18, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 16, McAdory (1-0) 12, Pelham (1-0) 3, Hueytown (1-0) 2, Oxford (0-1) 2, Athens (1-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (18); 1-0; 250
2. Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 198
3. Central-Clay County; 1-0; 162
4. St. Paul’s; 0-1; 137
5. Leeds; 1-0; 128
6. Faith Academy; 0-1; 111
7. Andalusia; 1-0; 76
8. Russellville; 1-0; 66
9. Alexandria; 0-0; 51
10. Guntersville; 0-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (1-0) 19, Center Point (1-0) 13, UMS-Wright (0-1) 13, Fairview (1-0) 5, Greenville (1-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (16); 1-0; 246
2. Handley (6); 1-0; 209
3. Williamson; 1-0; 164
4. Jacksonville; 1-0; 141
5. Madison Academy; 0-1; 101
6. West Limestone; 0-0; 93
7. American Christian; 0-1; 90
8. Vigor; 1-0; 75
9. Mobile Christian; 0-0; 74
10. Jackson; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Anniston (1-0) 15, Bibb County (1-0) 9, Etowah (0-1) 7, Deshler (0-1) 3, Montevallo (1-0) 3, St. James (0-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 197
3. Montgomery Catholic; 1-0; 170
4. Montgomery Academy; 1-0; 145
5. Slocomb; 0-0; 111
6. Plainview; 0-0; 100
7. Flomaton; 0-0; 78
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 64
9. Opp; 1-0; 52
10. Bayside Academy; 1-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (0-0) 21, Ohatchee (0-1) 16, Saks (1-0) 6, Dadeville (0-0) 3, Oakman (0-1) 3, Excel (1-0) 1, Reeltown (0-1) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Lanett (18); 1-0; 252
2. Abbeville; 0-0; 178
3. Mars Hill Bible (4); 0-1; 176
4. Clarke County; 0-0; 157
5. North Sand Mountain; 0-0; 134
6. Geneva County; 0-0; 103
7. Spring Garden; 0-0; 81
8. Elba; 1-0; 69
9. Westbrook Christian; 1-0; 54
10. Falkville; 1-0; 47
Others receiving votes: Addison (1-0) 1, Red Bay (0-1) 1, Whitesburg Christian (0-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Brantley (20); 0-0; 255 2. Sweet Water (2); 0-0; 195 3. Pickens County; 0-0; 178 4. Linden; 0-0; 154 5. Maplesville; 1-0; 139 6. Millry; 0-0; 100 7. McKenzie; 0-0; 71 8. Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 60 9. Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 55 10. Loachapoka; 1-0; 40 Others receiving votes: Florala (0-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 1, Marion County (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.
AISA Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Escambia Academy (16); 1-0; 246 2. Glenwood (6); 1-0; 215 3. Autauga Academy; 1-0; 170 4. Pike Liberal Arts; 0-1; 154 5. Chambers Academy; 1-0; 137 6. Macon-East; 1-0; 108 7. Patrician; 0-0; 69 8. Bessemer Academy; 0-1; 59 9. Morgan Academy; 0-0; 47 10. Tuscaloosa Academy; 0-1; 31 Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (0-0) 10, Sparta (0-0) 7, Abbeville Christian (1-0) 1.
