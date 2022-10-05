Things stayed the same at the top of AHSAA's Class 2A, with undefeated Fyffe (6-0) retaining its No. 1 ranking in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association's state high school football rankings.
Meanwhile in 1A, unbeaten Valley Head (6-0) advanced from No. 6 to No. 5 in the classification.
Sylvania (5-1) received top-10 votes in 3A.
No other DeKalb County team appeared in this week's state rankings.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (19); 7-0; 237
2. Thompson; 5-2; 175
3. Hoover (1); 6-1; 163
4. Central-Phenix City; 5-2; 140
5. Fairhope; 5-1; 108
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 86
7. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-1; 80
8. Dothan; 5-2; 46
9. Austin; 5-2; 35
10. Prattville; 4-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (12); 7-0; 210
2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 5-1; 187
3. Theodore; 6-0; 152
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 7-0; 139
5. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 128
6. Hartselle (1); 7-0; 111
7. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 77
8. Decatur; 6-0; 47
9. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 28
10. Helena; 6-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4-2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (20); 6-0; 240
2. Leeds; 6-0; 172
3. Moody; 7-0; 146
4. Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 130
5. Ramsay; 5-2; 114
6. Gulf Shores; 6-1; 107
7. Guntersville; 6-1; 68
8. Beauregard; 6-0; 62
9. Eufaula; 5-1; 41
10. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 7-0; 227
2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 179
3. Andalusia (1); 7-0; 173
4. Priceville; 7-0; 120
5. Handley; 6-1; 101
6. Jacksonville; 5-2; 85
7. Northside; 5-1; 62
8. T.R. Miller; 5-1; 42
9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 41
10. Etowah; 5-1; 37
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 6-1; 213
2. Gordo (3); 6-1; 167
3. Piedmont (2); 4-2; 159
4. Opp (1); 5-1; 137
5. Winfield; 5-1; 111
6. Houston Aca.; 6-0; 90
7. St. James; 5-2; 86
8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 57
9. Fayette Co.; 6-0; 51
10. Thomasville; 5-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 2, W.S. Neal* (5-1) 1.
* — Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and W.S. Neal.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240
2. Highland Home; 7-0; 180
3. Ariton; 6-1; 159
4. Aliceville; 6-1; 136
5. Pisgah; 5-1; 106
6. Reeltown; 4-1; 88
7. B.B. Comer; 5-2; 72
8. Vincent; 6-1; 69
9. G.W. Long; 4-2; 30
10. Isabella; 5-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, J.U. Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (15); 6-0; 224
2. Leroy (5); 5-0; 194
3. Linden; 6-0; 160
4. Brantley; 5-2; 131
5. Valley Head; 6-0; 110
6. Spring Garden; 6-1; 93
7. Meek; 6-0; 77
8. Loachapoka; 6-0; 61
9. Sweet Water; 3-2; 49
10. Millry; 6-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Patrician (15); 6-0; 224
2. Lee-Scott (4); 6-0; 192
3. Jackson Aca. (1); 7-0; 160
4. Macon-East; 5-1; 136
5. Lowndes Aca.; 5-1; 117
6. Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 82
7. Autauga Aca.; 3-2; 66
8. Glenwood; 3-3; 64
9. Clarke Prep; 4-2; 43
10. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.
