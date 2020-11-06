Maddie Jackson’s second-place individual finish led four Fort Payne girls cross country runners with top-12 finishes in a Class 6A, Section 5 victory in Cullman on Thursday morning.
The sectional title was the seventh in a row for the Fort Payne girls.
Jackson (20:05) led the way with a second-place individual finish in the 5K race, clocking in just 8 seconds behind Springville’s Beth Ann Tucker. Reese McCurdy (21:20) placed fifth overall for the Fort Payne girls with teammates Madison Meadows (21:50) and Aylin Vega (22:10) finishing eighth and 12th, respectively.
Angel Reyes (23:09) placed 18th and Michelle Belman (23:15) was 20th, adding to Fort Payne’s winning effort.
Southside-Gadsden finished as the sectional runner-up and Springville was third.
Fort Payne placed sixth overall in the boys race, with Arturo Rodriguez (17:12) claiming third, individually. Rodriguez was the only Fort Payne boy to place in the top 30.
Cullman won the boys sectional, Southside-Gadsden was second and Oxford third.
Traylor, Ider girls win sectional race: Makinley Traylor was the top individual placer, leading four Ider girls to top-10 finishes in the Class 1A-2A, Section 4 win in Huntsville on Thursday morning.
In her first-place win, Traylor (20:55) crossed the finish line 1 minute, 42 seconds ahead of Athens Bible’s Jessie Green. Aubree Chapman (23:22) placed sixth overall for Ider, Kenzie Smith (23:33) was eighth and Alexis Brewer (23:44) finished 10th.
Pisgah placed second and Athens Bible was third.
Everrett King (20:30) placed 17th overall in the boys race, leading Ider to a sixth-place finish.
Pisgah finished as the race winner, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy was runner-up and Athens Bible placed third.
Geraldine’s Mayfield claims individual win: Geraldine senior Collin Mayfield will make a return visit to the state cross country championships after winning the Class 3A, Section 3 boys race in Anniston on Thursday morning.
Mayfield, who won an individual 3A state championship last year, finished Thursday’s state-qualifying race in 16 minutes, 56 seconds, just 3 seconds ahead of Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson.
Pleasant Valley won the event, J.B. Pennington placed second and Hokes Bluff was third.
State meet: The AHSAA cross country state championships for all classifications will be Saturday, Nov. 14 at the site of the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum in Moulton.
Tickets will be sold at the park entrance and parking will also be charged per car.
Trophies will be awarded to winner and runner-up teams in each division and medals for the first 15 placers in each division will be awarded.
The complete championship schedule includes: 3A girls (8:30 a.m.); 5A boys (8:50 a.m.); 1A-2A girls (9:10 a.m.); 3A boys (9:30 a.m.); 5A girls (9:50 a.m.); 1A-2A boys (10:10 a.m.); 3A awards (10:15 a.m.); 4A girls (10:30 a.m.); 5A awards (10:45 a.m.); 7A boys (10:50 a.m.); 6A girls (11:10 a.m.); 1A-2A awards (11:15 a.m.); 4A boys (11:30 a.m.); 7A girls (11:50 a.m.); 6A boys (12:10 p.m.); 4A, 7A, 6A awards (12:50 p.m.).
