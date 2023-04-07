With birds singing around him, Robi Coker fiddled with his keys to find which one unlocked a door to Fort Payne High School’s gym Tuesday morning.
Just a minor first-day obstacle for the coach who’s helmed one of DeKalb County’s greatest sports dynasties.
Coker’s first day on Fort Payne’s campus was a whirlwind. From meeting with administration and other coaches to meeting with basketball players, the school’s new varsity boys basketball head coach had a full slate of tasks.
With much more work to accomplish in the coming months, the four-time state championship-winning coach said he’s ready for the exciting new challenges.
“It was a family decision. We’re very excited for the opportunity to lead the Fort Payne boys basketball program,” said Coker, whose hiring was approved by the Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education on Monday night. “We look forward to joining this community and plugging our children in this system and seeing which areas they thrive.”
Coker joins the staff at Fort Payne after a 10-year run as the head coach at Plainview, where he guided the Bears to 274 wins and four AHSAA state championships in the last six years. The Bears claimed titles in 2018 and 2019, and added back-to-back championship glory in 2022 and 2023.
In addition to coaching basketball at Fort Payne, Coker also plans to be a P.E. teacher at the high school.
The new head coach will look to revitalize the Class 6A boys program, which finished with a 10-19 overall record this season. According to basketball history from the AHSAA’s website, the Wildcats’ lone state semifinals appearance was in 2000, and the team’s last trip to the Northeast Regional was 2017.
“As men, we need new challenges,” Coker said. “I think there’s a commitment from the superintendent, Brian Jett, the [Fort Payne] Board of Education and (principal Patrick Barnes) for basketball to be exciting in this town. I love the coaches and I look forward to working with those guys. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve become a better coach, a better man, because of the guys I’ve been around. I look forward to developing these relationships.”
Coker said the Plainview community has “been such a blessing to my family. There are so many people who deserve so much credit for the success we had. I’m pulling for their future success.”
In meeting with his Plainview players to talk about his resignation as their head coach, Coker said delivering such a message is “the worst part of coaching.”
“I’ve done that seven times. It doesn’t get any easier,” the coach said. “I told them I’m there for them, I’m pulling for their future success and I look forward to helping them along their journey further down the road. I’ve been some places for four or five years. I’ve been some places for a year. All those places I’ve been, I still have great contact with those players.
“While I won’t be coaching the Plainview basketball team next year, those kids are still a part of my team.”
