Fyffe boys hold off Cherokee for 25th win

Gabe Gardner scored 24 points, leading three Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring in a 71-57 win against Cherokee County in Centre on Saturday night.
Parker Godwin had 16 points and Austin Buster added 10 points to help the Red Devils earn their 25th victory of the season and improve to 25-2.
Fyffe’s Micah Johnson and Brody Dalton finished with seven points apiece and Tate Goolesby had six rebounds.
Conner Elrod paced the Warriors (11-11) with 18 points, Slade Alexander added 16 points and Nas Diamond had 11 points.
Cherokee took a 16-13 lead heading into the second quarter. The Red Devils pulled ahead 34-28 at halftime and maintained the lead the rest of the way.
Here’s a look at other boys’ games from this weekend:
Sylvania 68, Collinsville 52
Josh Tinker scored 16 points with seven assists in the Sylvania boys’ 68-52 victory against Collinsville in Sylvania on Friday night.
Grant Atchley finished with 11 points and Jarrett Hill and Logan McCullough added 10 points apiece for the Rams (13-9). Trevor Butler scored eight points with five rebounds.
Sylvania took a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and was outscored 18-4 in the second quarter. The Rams pulled away with a 21-9 third-quarter effort, before pouring in 27 points in the final period.
The Panthers dropped to 9-10. They hosted Pisgah on Monday, in a game that was not completed before press time. They visit Geraldine on Tuesday.
Sylvania hosts Section on Tuesday.
Chalkville 67, Fort Payne 59
Jacob Hendricks led the Fort Payne boys with 14 points and Bryson Richey had 12 points in a 67-59 loss to Clay-Chalkville on Friday night.
The Cougars (12-12) chipped away at Fort Payne’s lead in the second half. They took the lead once in the third, before getting the lead for good with 5:34 left in regulation.
With the game tied at 55, Donovan Shangase made a layup to give Clay-Chalkville the go-ahead score. Kevin Hightower’s layup with 3:11 brought the Wildcats (7-16) within two points of the lead, but the Cougars went on a 3-1 run to close the game.
Hendricks made a 3 to put the Wildcats on top at 26-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the opening half. They maintained the lead all the way to halftime. Hendricks had a three-point play, Will Abbott made a 3-pointer and Eli Kirby added another 3 to put Fort Payne in front 37-33.
Shangase led all scorers with a game-high 28 points. Jaden Johnson had 14 points and Daniel Beachem 13.
Crossville 72, Geraldine 70
Blake Bouldin led the Crossville boys with 22 points, including 13 in the fourth in a 72-70 overtime win against Geraldine in Crossville on Friday night.
The Lions (8-12) drew 18 free throw attempts in the fourth. Bouldin accounted for all but eight of the free throw opportunities, shooting 70 percent.
Five Crossville players scored in double figures. Landin Cox had 15 points, Colton Davis scored 14 points, and Tyler Cox and Quentin Chapman added 10 points apiece.
Kaejuan Hatley led the Bulldogs (7-16) with a game-high 25 points. Jaxon Colvin had 15 points and Ridge Berry added nine points.
Plainview 74, Spring Garden 68
Cole Millican had 28 points and seven rebounds to pace the Plainview boys to a 74-68 victory at Spring Garden on Friday night.
Tristan Willingham scored 19 points with five rebounds and Jonah Williams added 14 points.
The Bears (24-3) rallied from a 26-11 first-quarter deficit to cut the lead to 38-31 at the half. They outscored Spring Garden 24-12 in the third en route to earning their third win in a row.
Spring Garden fell to 18-5.
Plainview travels to Buckhorn on Tuesday night, before hosting North Sand Mountain at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
