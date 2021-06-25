As a 1992 graduate of Ider High School, Chad Grant remembers what the football tradition was like when he suited up for the Hornets.
“You play hard for four quarters and you’re going to hit people,” Ider’s first-year football head coach said when describing the school’s custom of his youth.
As Grant leads the Hornets through summer workout sessions after being hired in May as the varsity football program’s new head coach and a history teacher at the school, he’s looking to blend Ider football’s old-school, grind-it-out attitude with modern versatility that forces opposing teams to spread their defenders.
“Talking with players who have played against Ider and even some of the guys I played against who I have coached with and coached against, that’s one thing they’ve always remembered about Ider football and Ider teams: You better strap it up tight when you play Ider because they’re going to come hit you, they’re going to fight you to the bitter end,” Grant said.
Grant took command of Ider’s football program after the dismissal of Miles Keith, who coached the Hornets for two seasons. Keith was hired by Scottsboro City Schools earlier this month and is an assistant coach for the Scottsboro High School football team.
Grant spent his last four years as an assistant coach at Buckhorn High School, serving as the Bucks’ offensive coordinator for the past two years.
“It’s nice to come back home, I’ve been away for a while,” Grant said. “It’s fun to be able to come back and try to bring a little bit of tradition that I remember when I played and try to add some more community support into the program. I want to build on what’s already here and really try to combine some of the old with some of the new.”
Some of the “old” that Grant has discussed with his team includes playing with aggression until the horn sounds, being detail-oriented and bringing a stellar work ethic to workouts.
Some of the "new" includes putting players in the best positions to be successful by establishing the run game to set up passing situations and making defenses protect the entire field.
Grant said he’s been impressed with his players for how they’ve bought into the direction and how hard they’ve been working to make this offseason count.
Ider finished last season with a 2-8 overall record, including a 1-5 mark in Class 2A’s Region 7. COVID concerns forced the team to forfeit region contests against Tanner and Section, respectively, but Ider pulled together for an uplifting 48-30 victory against Whitesburg Christian in its season finale, sending graduating seniors out on a high note and giving the program something it could build on.
The Hornets open their 2021 season with a home game against Woodville on Aug. 20.
