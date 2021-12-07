Fowler scores 15 in Fort Payne’s area-opening loss at Scottsboro

Nolan Fowler scored 15 points off the bench to lead Fort Payne in a 71-57 loss against Scottsboro in a Class 6A, Area 15 debut at Hambrick Hall in Scottsboro last Friday night.
Shaq Hawkins and Malik Turner each contributed eight points for Fort Payne (6-4, 0-1 6A, Area 15) and Connor Cash and Eli Kirby had seven points apiece.
Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton finished with a game-high 18 points (14 in second half), Parker Bell and Kyle Wright (off the bench) each scored 14 points, while Jameson Gray added 11 points off the bench and Ethan Roberts chipped in eight points off the bench.
Scottsboro jumped out to a 26-7 advantage and pushed it to 43-22 at halftime. Fort Payne trailed 53-40 entering the fourth, narrowing the deficit by no closer than 11 points in the final frame.
