Huntsville edges Plainview boys in season opener

Cole Millican paced the Plainview boys with 26 points, as one of four starters to reach double-digit scoring in an 80-77 loss against Class 7A Huntsville in the season opener for both teams in Rainsville last Thursday night.
Plainview (0-1) kept pace with the Panthers (1-0) the whole way, taking a slight 33-32 lead at halftime. Huntsville led 52-51 to start the final period.
Tristian Willingham scored all 14 points from the free-throw line, sinking 14 of 16 attempts for the Bears. Luke Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds and Jonah Williams had 11 points.
Huntsville stayed in foul trouble throughout the night and the Bears took advantage, making 32 of 38 attempts.
Plainview turned the ball over 18 times, while the Panthers committed 16 turnovers.
