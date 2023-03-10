Eli Lilly’s grounding single to left field led to an error that plated Ryker Shankles for the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of Fort Payne’s 3-2 win against North Jackson in Stevenson on Tuesday.
Luke Patton doubled and scored a run, Shankles plated two runs on two hits and Lilly drove in two runs for the Wildcats (4-4). Jake Barnes earned the pitching win in 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and no walks.
Jayden Eakin plated a run on two hits and Nick Jernagin drove in two runs, while Collin Clark took the pitching loss in two innings (two strikeouts, no walks, no hits or runs).
Dax Varnadore recorded a double and Barnes singled, accounting for Fort Payne’s two hits in a 9-0 shutout loss at Scottsboro on Monday.
Griffin Winn tossed 3 2/3 innings of the loss, surrendering nine runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts for Fort Payne. Kyle Caminiti went 2 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and walks.
Colton Atkinson and Greg French each homered for Scottsboro. Atkinson drove in four runs and French drove in three runs, while Carson Chapman contributed a double and scored a run. Elijah Sparks dealt six innings, sitting four, walking one and allowing no runs on two hits.
Ider 5, Pisgah 0
Ider’s Keegan Whitaker retired 17 and walked one, tossing a complete-game no-hitter in a shutout win against Pisgah in Game 1 of a Class 2A Area 15 three-game series at Ider Town Park on Monday.
Landon Traylor scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Bryan Bass drove in a run off a double and Tyler Brewer doubled with an RBI and a run scored for the Hornets (3-7).
In Game 2, Pisgah plated a runner on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand the Hornets a 3-2 loss in Pisgah on Tuesday. Will Davis doubled on two hits for Ider, and Bass, Traylor and Brewer each contributed a hit. Davis took the loss in 1/3 of an inning, allowing no hits or runs with one strikeout and walk. Brewer tossed 8 1/3 innings, sitting 12, walking one and allowing two runs on four hits.
In Tuesday’s Game 3, Whitaker doubled twice on two hits with two RBIs and one run scored as Ider collected 12 hits in a 14-13 loss at Pisgah. Brewer plated three runs on three hits, including a double. Bass doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Skyler Haney doubled with an RBI and a run scored. Davis took the loss in 2/3 of an inning, tossing four strikeouts and walking five while surrendering three runs on one hit. Griffin Weldon lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up 11 runs on seven hits, walking five and sitting four.
Crossville 14, Woodville 4
Caleb Causey struck out 15 and added two triples and three RBIs at the plate in Crossville’s blowout win against Woodville in Crossville on Monday.
Causey pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and runs and walking four, while scoring two runs on two hits for the Lions (1-6). Mizael Franco plated three runs on two hits.
Aadence Weaver gave up 11 runs on four hits, struck out three and walked six across three innings for the Panthers.
The Lions were held without a hit in a 19-0 loss against visiting Gaston on Tuesday.
Collinsville 6, Geraldine 5
Shaun Stewart’s sacrifice fly to center field plated Jameson Coker for the go-ahead score in the sixth inning of a win at Geraldine on Monday.
Mason McAteer struck out six and walked four while surrendering one hit and run across four innings of the start for the Panthers (4-2). Keaton DeBoard allowed three hits and four runs with two walks and no strikeouts in the win. Coker contributed two hits and scored two runs, Stewart drove in three runs and Dawson Cothran plated two runs on two hits.
Geraldine’s Jon Beck Wade scattered two hits and scored a run, and Kaden Walters drove in two runs for the Bulldogs (1-4). Austyn Banks delivered three innings in the loss, giving up two runs on five hits, sitting three and walking none.
Scottsboro 4, Plainview 3
Braden Haymon retired six and walked three while surrendering no runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, as Plainview was on the losing end of a walk-off finish at Scottsboro on Tuesday.
The Bears (4-3) maintained a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, before Scottsboro responded with a run. A Colton Atkinson double in the bottom of the seventh plated two runs and knotted the game at 3, setting up Luke Dixon’s game-winning, walk-off double to score Atkinson from third base.
Rutledge took the loss in two innings on the mound for Plainview, giving up five hits and four runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Levi Brown registered two hits and Braxton Henson and Haymon each contributed a run.
Scottsboro’s Dixon doubled on two hits and drove in a run and Atkinson doubled with two RBIs and a run scored. Trent Wilson picked up the pitching win in two innings, allowing three hits for no runs with one strikeout and no walks.
Fyffe 16, Cedar Bluff 4
Yahir Balcazar drove in four runs on a home run to left field in the sixth inning, capping the scoring as Fyffe crushed Cedar Bluff in Cedar Bluff on Tuesday.
Carter Wilborn doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored for the Red Devils (4-3). Trenton Rowell plated two runs on two hits and Gus Fowler tallied three RBIs and plated two runs. Aubrey Baker scored a run with an RBI, while surrendering four hits and runs with two strikeouts and walks across 1 1/3 innings. Fowler tossed 4 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking one and giving up three hits and no runs.
Bryson Teague doubled on two hits with an RBI and Isaac Bishop registered a double for the Tigers. Hunter Stallings took the loss on the mound in 1/3 of an inning, allowing six earned runs on two hits with four walks and no strikeouts.
NSM 10, Sylvania 2
Josh Scott and Jonah Gurley each hit a double in Sylvania’s loss to North Sand Mountain in Sylvania on Thursday.
Brant Kittle surrendered two hits and runs, while walking three and striking out none in 1 1/3 innings of the loss for the Rams (3-4).
Jackson Burgess, Logan Shoemake and Mikey Poss all registered doubles for NSM (7-0).
On Tuesday, Braiden Thomas doubled twice and plated a run, and Eli Mattox and Kittle each drove in a run for Sylvania in a 9-3 loss to the Bison.
Mattox took the pitching loss in five innings, allowing eight hits and six runs while retiring four NSM batters and walking three.
