Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.