Plainview’s Noah White was selected player of the year, highlighting the 2022 All-DeKalb County Baseball Team, released by county coaches last week.

Coaches voted Ider’s Peyton Hood as the county’s pitcher of the year. He delivered 122 strikeouts and walked six with a 2.343 ERA, compiling a 10-4 record across 77 2/3 innings.

Plainview head coach Phillip Johnson was named coach of the year, leading the Bears to a 25-7 overall record and an appearance in the second round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs.

The 2022 All-DeKalb County Baseball Team:

First Team

Ider - Peyton Hood, Keegan Whitaker

Plainview - Noah White, Braden Haymon, Ethan Williams, Sam Crowell

Collinsville - Carson Dennis, Keaton DeBoard

Fyffe - Will Stephens

Geraldine - Colton Lusher, Drew Fowler

Sylvania - Gavin Chambers

Second Team

Ider - Cody Tinker, Matthew Norman, Layne White

Sylvania - Josh Scott

Collinsville - Gavin Lang, Mason McAteer

Fyffe - Yahir Balcazar

Plainview - Levi Brown, John Mathis Arnold

Crossville - Kolby Lesley

Honorable Mention

Ider - Andrew Blevins

Fyffe - Aubrey Baker, Blake Dobbins

Plainview - Austin Anderson

Crossville - Dakota Causey

Collinsville - Jameson Coker, Jeremiah Killian

Geraldine - Bo Harper

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.