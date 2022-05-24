Plainview’s Noah White was selected player of the year, highlighting the 2022 All-DeKalb County Baseball Team, released by county coaches last week.
Coaches voted Ider’s Peyton Hood as the county’s pitcher of the year. He delivered 122 strikeouts and walked six with a 2.343 ERA, compiling a 10-4 record across 77 2/3 innings.
Plainview head coach Phillip Johnson was named coach of the year, leading the Bears to a 25-7 overall record and an appearance in the second round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs.
The 2022 All-DeKalb County Baseball Team:
First Team
Ider - Peyton Hood, Keegan Whitaker
Plainview - Noah White, Braden Haymon, Ethan Williams, Sam Crowell
Collinsville - Carson Dennis, Keaton DeBoard
Fyffe - Will Stephens
Geraldine - Colton Lusher, Drew Fowler
Sylvania - Gavin Chambers
Second Team
Ider - Cody Tinker, Matthew Norman, Layne White
Sylvania - Josh Scott
Collinsville - Gavin Lang, Mason McAteer
Fyffe - Yahir Balcazar
Plainview - Levi Brown, John Mathis Arnold
Crossville - Kolby Lesley
Honorable Mention
Ider - Andrew Blevins
Fyffe - Aubrey Baker, Blake Dobbins
Plainview - Austin Anderson
Crossville - Dakota Causey
Collinsville - Jameson Coker, Jeremiah Killian
Geraldine - Bo Harper
