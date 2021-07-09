The Plainview High School football program hosted an organized team activity day with North Sand Mountain and Cherokee County in Rainsville on Thursday morning.
All players were dressed in practice uniforms and helmets but no pads.
While skill position players competed in a combination of passing and receiving drills, offensive and defensive linemen split off to compete in a variety of weight training and conditioning exercises.
The day’s events led to 7-on-7 passing competitions and finished with 11-on-11 competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.