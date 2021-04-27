Behind a five-run boost in the third inning, Fort Payne defeated Spanish Fort 9-2 by run rule in five innings as part of a tripleheader Friday.
The Wildcats improved to 27-11 after going 1-2 in the tripleheader that featured opponents Moody and Hartselle.
Against Spanish Fort, the Wildcats pushed a 4-2 lead to a 9-2 advantage in the bottom of the third inning. Abby Phillips singled to center field, scoring AJ Kramer and Emily Ellis for a 6-2 lead. Two at-bats later, Braden Barksdale homered to left field, plating Phillips and Marcella Rentas with two outs in play.
Barksdale led all Fort Payne batters with two hits, four RBIs and a run scored. Kramer added three RBIs and scored two runs and Phillips contributed two RBIs.
In her complete-game pitching performance, Kramer gave up five hits, walked three and struck out one.
Fort Payne closed the game with five hits and only left three runners stranded in scoring position.
In a 10-7 loss against Moody in the second game of the tripleheader, Hannah Buffington hit a two-run home run in the opening inning before Moody rallied to take the lead with a four-run effort in the second inning.
Moody’s lead grew as large as 10-2 in the fourth before the Wildcats ended the frame with a groundout.
In the fifth, Fort Payne plated two runs on a Kyleigh Thomas single and another on a Caitlin Snyder single, while adding two additional runs by forced walks to cut the deficit to 10-7.
Rentas recorded two hits and scored two runs for the Wildcats and Buffington finished with two RBIs and a run scored.
Fort Payne tallied eight hits.
Addison Eason tossed four innings in the loss, allowing 13 hits and 10 runs.
A solo home run by Phillips highlighted Fort Payne’s offense in the opening 11-1 loss against Hartselle.
Buffington registered two hits, Phillips had two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Kramer recorded a double.
In the pitching circle, Kramer took the loss in 5 1/3 innings, surrendering 10 runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two.
Hartselle broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fourth inning, later adding eight runs in the sixth inning.
