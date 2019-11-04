Fort Payne girls win sectional; boys third

Four Fort Payne girls placed in the top five in the AHSAA Class 6A Sectional meet win at Choccolocco Park in Oxford last Friday.
The Fort Payne boys finished third.
Maggie Crow led the way for the Fort Payne girls, finishing first overall in the 5K (19:47.00). Maddie Jackson was second (20:09.31), Anahi Barboza placed fourth (20:28.56) and Aylin Vega finished fifth (20:30.00). Maggie Groat placed 12th for the Wildcats, clocking in at 21:28.72.
On the boys’ side, Ben Anderson was Fort Payne’s top-placer, finishing seventh (17:08.63). Arturo Rodriguez finished close behind in eighth (17:18.41).
Fort Payne advances to the state meet in Moulton on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.