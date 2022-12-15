The Alabama Sports Writers Association's state high school basketball rankings debuted this week, with DeKalb County teams representing top-10 positions.
The reigning AHSAA 3A champion Plainview boys topped the classification, while Geraldine and Sylvania missed the top-10 cut but received nominations.
In 2A boys, both Fyffe and Collinsville received nominations. Valley Head was nominated in 1A and Crossville was nominated in 5A.
On the girls' side, Plainview posted at No. 3 in 3A, while Sylvania missed the top-10 cut.
In 2A, Ider ranked sixth. Fyffe was also nominated.
Valley head was nominated in 1A and Fort Payne was nominated in 6A.
The first edition of the ASWA state high school basketball rankings:
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Grissom (10-3)
2. Spain Park (10-1)
3. Tuscaloosa Co. (14-1)
4. Hoover (9-2)
5. Fairhope (12-1)
6. Sparkman (9-3)
7. Baker (8-4)
8. Enterprise (6-2)
9. Vestavia Hills (7-3)
10. Huntsville (10-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (12-1), Austin (6-6), Chelsea (6-5), Dothan (7-3), Hewitt-Trussville (9-4), Jeff Davis (13-3), Lee-Montgomery (7-1), Mary Montgomery (7-3), Oak Mountain (11-2), Thompson (8-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (10-0)
2. Buckhorn (8-3)
3. Mountain Brook (8-2)
4. Cullman (11-1)
5. McGill-Toolen (9-4)
6. Blount (8-3)
7. Huffman (8-6)
8. Hartselle (6-5)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2)
10. Athens (8-0)
Others nominated: Briarwood (6-5), Columbia (7-4), Fort Payne (4-7), Homewood (7-8), McAdory (7-4), Minor (6-5), Northridge (7-6), Paul Bryant (4-4), Pelham (7-4), Pike Road (6-3), Robertsdale (11-3), Sidney Lanier (8-5), Wetumpka (6-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (5-3)
2. Guntersville (9-2)
3. Faith-Mobile (10-4)
4. Wenonah (9-5)
5. Carroll-Ozark (11-1)
6. Arab (9-1)
7. John Carroll (11-0)
8. Scottsboro (7-2)
9. Headland (8-3)
10. Jasper (10-1)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (5-6), Charles Henderson (5-4), Crossville (5-6), East Limestone (4-4), Eufaula (2-5), Sardis (9-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Jacksonville (6-3)
2. UMS-Wright (9-4)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (10-2)
4. Anniston (5-2)
5. Hanceville (12-1)
6. Montevallo (10-2)
7. Deshler (6-0)
8. Escambia Co. (9-2)
9. Haleyville (5-4)
10. Handley (5-1)
Others nominated: American Christian (6-4), Catholic-Montgomery (3-3), Cordova (7-3), Corner (9-4), Dora (7-3), Geneva (10-3), Good Hope (8-3), Hale Co. (4-3), Holt (9-5), Jackson (6-1), New Hope (9-4), Prattville Christian (5-5), Priceville (5-3), T.R. Miller (7-1), West Morgan (5-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (8-3)
2. Midfield (7-3)
3. Cottage Hill (10-1)
4. Houston Academy (12-1)
5. Sumter Central (8-3)
6. Piedmont (4-0)
7. Trinity (8-2)
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-1)
9. Westbrook Christian (6-2)
10. Providence Christian (7-3)
Others nominated: Geraldine (5-4), Montgomery Academy (5-4), Opp (4-3), Phil Campbell (8-2), St. James (1-1), Sylvania (1-7), Winfield (5-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Holly Pond (10-2)
2. Sulligent (7-2)
3. Abbeville (8-3)
4. Decatur Heritage (8-3)
5. Mars Hill Bible (5-1)
6. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-1)
7. Ariton (8-3)
8. Tanner (6-2)
9. North Sand Mountain (10-2)
10. Hatton (8-0)
Others nominated: Barbour Co. (6-3), Collinsville (3-3), Fyffe (6-5), Red Bay (7-1), Sand Rock (6-3), Vincent (4-2), Whitesburg Christian (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (8-1)
2. Autaugaville (7-5)
3. Georgiana (6-2)
4. Meek (9-2)
5. Spring Garden (5-2)
6. Skyline (7-3)
7. Red Level (6-2)
8. Faith-Anniston (8-3)
9. Cedar Bluff (6-1)
10. Shoals Christian (6-1)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-3), Donoho (3-1), Elba (6-3), Florala (5-4), Valley Head (3-4).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (8-0)
2. Heritage Christian (11-0)
3. Glenwood (8-2)
4. Macon-East (8-2)
5. Edgewood (6-3)
6. Abbeville Christian (6-3)
7. Southern Academy (6-0)
8. Banks Academy (4-2)
9. Snook (8-2)
10. Lowndes Academy (3-1)
Others nominated: Bessemer Academy (5-2), Morgan Academy (3-3).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (13-0)
2. Sparkman (10-3)
3. Vestavia Hills (12-0)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (10-5)
5. Bob Jones (8-2)
6. Davidson (10-3)
7. Foley (12-2)
8. Auburn (3-3)
9. Chelsea (9-2)
10. Huntsville (11-3)
Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (5-3), Daphne (11-2), Fairhope (7-4), Prattville (10-3), Tuscaloosa Co. (13-2).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (10-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (8-3)
3. Oxford (8-4)
4. McGill-Toolen (12-2)
5. Carver-Montgomery (8-1)
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-4)
7. Mountain Brook (6-4)
8. Parker (7-1)
9. Blount (9-3)
10. Mae Jemison (7-5)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (8-3), Briarwood (9-2), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Clay-Chalkville (8-3), Cullman (8-6), Fort Payne (7-3), Hartselle (8-5), Homewood (12-3), Hueytown (3-5), Huffman (8-3), Northridge (11-3), Paul Bryant (10-2), Pelham (5-5), Pell City (7-6), Pike Road (6-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (12-2)
2. Eufaula (9-0)
3. Pleasant Grove (10-1)
4. Jasper (11-1)
5. Madison Academy (9-4)
6. Ramsay (5-1)
7. Wenonah (9-2)
8. Sardis (10-2)
9. St. Paul's (7-4)
10. Marbury (11-3)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (7-5), Carroll (9-2), Charles Henderson (2-4), East Limestone (9-4), Headland (8-3), Holtville (10-0), Lawrence Co. (6-2), Scottsboro (6-2), Springville (8-4), Williamson (5-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (11-0)
2. Deshler (9-1)
3. Prattville Christian (11-1)
4. St. John Paul II (13-0)
5. Jackson (8-2)
6. UMS-Wright (14-2)
7. T.R. Miller (7-0)
8. New Hope (5-4)
9. Geneva (13-2)
10. Montgomery Catholic (11-4)
Others nominated: Anniston (5-4), Cherokee Co. (5-2), Dora (10-1), Hale Co. (8-5), Hamilton (10-2), Handley (5-3), Priceville (6-2), St. Michael (9-1), West Limestone (8-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (11-1)
2. Susan Moore (10-1)
3. Plainview (10-1)
4. St. James (9-3)
5. Lauderdale Co. (7-3)
6. Southside-Selma (10-0)
7. Clements (10-1)
8. Ohatchee (7-0)
9. Childersburg (7-3)
10. Midfield (6-5)
Others nominated: Danville (6-2), Glencoe (7-3), Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-0), Sylvania (7-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (11-0)
2. Pisgah (6-2)
3. Mars Hill Bible (5-1)
4. Sulligent (7-1)
5. Sand Rock (6-4)
6. Ider (7-4)
7. Geneva Co. (9-2)
8. Washington Co. (4-2)
9. Hatton (6-2)
10. St. Luke's (0-3)
Others nominated: Collinsville (2-3), Decatur Heritage (9-4), Fyffe (2-6), G.W. Long (10-3), J.U. Blacksher (7-1), Lexington (4-6), Locust Fork (5-2), Ranburne (8-3), Samson (8-2), Tuscaloosa Academy (4-4), Vincent (4-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (10-0)
2. Skyline (9-2)
3. Marion Co. (5-4)
4. Loachapoka (7-7)
5. A.L. Johnson (7-2)
6. University Charter (6-2)
7. Brilliant (10-2)
8. Elba (5-2)
9. Hackleburg (7-1)
10. Addison (6-4)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (6-1), Linden (2-3), Red Level (3-1), Valley Head (3-4).
AISA
1. Edgewood (9-0)
2. Lakeside (4-4)
3. Lee-Scott (NA)
4. Lowndes Academy (4-1)
5. Sparta (12-1)
6. Fort Dale Academy (4-2)
7. Glenwood (6-4)
8. Southern Academy (5-1)
9. Clarke Prep (NA)
10. Morgan Academy (7-3)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-3).
