Fort Payne boys and girls track and field teams recorded respective second-place finishes behind strong all-around performances this weekend.
On Friday in Albertville, the Fort Payne boys competed in a field of 15 teams. Albertville won the meet with 115 points and Fort Payne placed second with 103 points.
Owen Pettis placed first in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 52.72 seconds for the Wildcats, and Patrick Sherrill was third (55.27 seconds).
Arturo Rodriguez won the 800-meter run (2:11) and fourth in the 1600-meter race (4:51). Antonio Sandoval finished sixth in the 800-meter race. Ian Norman placed second in the 800 (2:15) and fifth in the 1600 (5:09).
Skyler Cody placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.5 seconds. Malik Turner was third in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches). Kobe King placed fifth in the long jump (18-6).
Darrell Prater finished third in the discus throw (111-7) and second in the shot put (41 feet).
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Kaden Dubose, Sherrill, Cody and King finished second at 46.5 seconds. The boys 4x100 B group (Turner, Carter Tinker, Bennett Blanks and Jacobi Foster) finished third.
Fort Payne girls competing in the meet included: Megan Newton, fifth in shot put (24-9); Madison Wright, fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:09); Angel Reyes, fourth in the 800-meter run (2:50), sixth in the 1600-meter run (6:17); Madison Meadows, eighth in the 1600-meter run (6:25); Michelle Belman, sixth in the 800-meter run (2:51).
On Saturday at the Vestavia Hills King of the Mountain Invitational, the Fort Payne girls scored 104 points and placed second out of 25 teams. Hoover won with 170 points.
For Fort Payne, Madi Wallace finished first in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.2 seconds, second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.30) and third in the long jump (15-9).
Maggie Groat finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:01), third in the 300-meter hurdles (46.55) and fourth in the high jump (4-10).
Cooper Garrett finished first in the javelin throw (101-8), Bella Weaver placed fourth in (99-9) and Harleigh Sullivan was eighth (87-10).
Lennon Ibsen placed fourth in the pole vault with a school-record jump of 10 feet and third in the triple jump (32-8). Arianna Johnson placed seventh in the triple jump (31-10).
Fort Payne’s 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Reese McCurdy, Aylin Vega and Abigail Vega finished second. The 4x100-meter relay team of Johnson, Jordan Strogov, Madisyn Hill and Sophia Trammell placed sixth.
The 4x400-meter relay group placed second to Hoover. Wallace, Groat, Maddie Jackson and Ruthie Jones shaved eight seconds off last week’s time to run 4:07.
Fort Payne assistant track and field coach C.M. Sanford told The Times-Journal that the girls 4x400-meter relay time of 4:07 became the third-fastest time ever recorded in the event at Fort Payne High School and puts the group within sight of the 30-year-old school record of 4:04.
Other performances from the Wildcats’ Saturday showing included: Jackson, sixth in the 800-meter run (2:29); Strogov, fifth in the high jump (4-10); Brylan Gray, seventh in discus (80-11), sixth in shot put (31-4); McCurdy, eighth in the 3200-meter run (12:37).
Fort Payne’s girls and boys will be in action at the Class 1A-7A Cullman Classic on Saturday.
