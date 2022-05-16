Despite the final result in their Class 1A/3A state championship match, the Collinsville boys proved they can stand against any team in the state’s classification.
In the 72nd minute, Bayside Academy’s Ty Ferguson netted a goal on an assist from Will Kirkland, cracking open a scoreless duel to edge the Panthers 1-0 for a third consecutive state championship at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Friday night.
“It was a true championship game, and I felt it on the sideline,” Panthers head coach Jeff Stanley said after his team closed its 2022 season with a 19-8-0 overall record.
Collinsville was pursuing its second state championship after winning in 2013. The Panthers advanced to the state final after finishing last season with a loss to Mars Hill Bible in the semifinal round.
“I’m just really proud of our kids,” Stanley said. “They played hard. They’ve played like this all season long and we just came up a little short. We showed that we can battle with any team. We’re the only public school left in this thing. We work hard every day and we’ll start thinking about next year next week. I’ll have a meeting and we’ll start making plans for summer. We’re not going away.
“I appreciate all of our seniors and our coaches and our fans. Our fans were amazing tonight. I just can’t say enough good things about them.”
Neither side relinquished a goal until the final minutes of regulation. While Collinsville hustled to advance the ball into Bayside Academy’s territory, the Admirals (21-3-5) used methodical passes to maintain possession.
The Admirals finished the match with 16 total shots (11 on goal) and Collinsville tallied six total shots (two on goal).
“We’ve been a good defensive team all year,” Stanley said. “The most goals we gave up in a game was three. We played a tough schedule. We played Fort Payne; they beat us 3-2.
“We’ll learn from this and we’ll get better. We’re excited about the future. We have a lot of good young kids, so we’re going to keep building.”
Panthers goalkeeper Jinen Shukal stood his ground against a barrage of Bayside Academy shot attempts, collecting 10 saves.
“If we would’ve won the game, (Shukal) would’ve been the MVP, I believe. He’s amazing,” Stanley said.
Jesus Francisco and Robert Gallegos had one shot on goal apiece for the Panthers, who attempted four corner kicks.
Ferguson registered four shots on goal in the championship match and Joey Jones also managed four shots on goal for the Admirals. Goalkeeper Blai Cebrian made two saves.
