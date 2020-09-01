Fyffe and Collinsville will meet for the first time as Class 3A teams this week.
The Panthers host the Red Devils at Chad Hawkins Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday for a Region 7 opener for both sides.
The last meeting between Collinsville (2-0) and Fyffe (1-0) was in a 2A state semifinal game in Fyffe. The Red Devils won 21-0 and advanced to the state title game where they defended their championship for a second straight time.
Fyffe is coming off a bye week, having defeated Isabella 48-0 in its season opener Aug. 21. The team finished with 350 yards of total offense, including 289 yards rushing.
Ike Rowell ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also threw for 71 yards and had a TD pass to Brody Dalton.
Dalton made all six PAT kick attempts for the Red Devils.
The Panthers are undefeated through their first two games under the guidance of first-year coach Daniel Garrett. They defeated Section 7-0 in their season opener and topped Crossville 24-6 in their home opener last week.
Blake Sparks led Collinsville’s defense with 23 tackles and Malachi Orr added 13 tackles as the team capitalized on Crossville’s five first-half turnovers.
Keaton DeBoard finished the game with eight carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns and Orr had nine carries for 37 yards with a touchdown.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Fyffe holds a 41-17-1 all-time record in the series with Collinsville.
Here’s a look at this week’s other games featuring DeKalb County teams:
North Sand Mountain at Ider
Ider makes its home debut as North Sand Mountain visits for a region opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Hornets (1-1) took a 40-0 loss at Plainview last week after falling behind 33-0 at halftime.
Matthew Norman threw for 88 yards with no interceptions and Hunter Robinson ran for 71 yards as Ider finished with 200 yards of offense to Plainview’s 463 yards.
Ider’s defense produced a second-half shutout in its 23-8 season-opening win against Woodville. Norman ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and Luke Hannah, Cohen Willoughby, Ben Smith and Carson Lipham each recovered a Woodville fumble.
The Bison (1-0) defeated Woodville 34-6 in a season opener last week.
NSM is coming off a 9-4 season in which it reached the 2A quarterfinals.
Lake Bell is the Bison’s new starting quarterback after being a second-team all-state wide receiver last season. Wide receiver Derek Bearden and running back Fernando Luna are Bell’s top targets with an offensive line returning four starters.
NSM has six starters back on both sides of the ball and has won four straight against Ider and seven of the last nine, including a 48-0 shutout in last year’s meeting.
Plainview at Pisgah
Plainview visits former region rival Pisgah for its first road contest of the season at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pisgah (0-1) is in its third season under Plainview alumnus Luke Pruitt. The Eagles won the last two meetings after losing 24 straight to the Bears. They opened last week with a 25-3 loss at Sand Rock.
Pisgah key players include quarterback Parker Law, running back Rhyan Barrett, tight end/linebacker Tanner Higdon and linebacker Caiden Hawkins.
Plainview’s run game flourished in last week’s 40-0 shutout win against Ider. Marcos Vega led all Bears with 116 yards on eight carries and Brody McCurdy finished with 90 yards on eight attempts with three touchdowns. Noah White threw for a touchdown and rushed for 104 yards.
Garrett Smith led the Bears’ defensive outing with a team-high seven tackles, including four for losses with a sack.
The Bears finished the game with 463 yards of offense.
Brindlee Mountain at Sylvania
Sylvania goes for its 13th straight win against Brindlee Mountain in a region opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams (1-1) are 12-0 all-time in the series with the Lions (0-2), who are coming off a 48-6 loss to Douglas.
Brindlee Mountain has had problems with having enough players to play games this season amid COVID-19 concerns and forfeited its opener against Holly Pond in AHSAA’s Week 0, according to Mike Tankersley of The Arab Tribune.
The Rams defeated Brindlee Mountain 51-0 last season, as the Lions finished the season with an 0-10 record.
Sylvania’s defense limited Sardis to 192 yards in last week’s 32-7 win.
Gareth Anderson had 15 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Rams. Brayden Harris had six carries for 62 yards and a score, and Keenan Wilbanks added five carries for 36 yards with a touchdown and two catches for 72 yards with a TD. Brody Smith was 5 for 12 for 96 yards with a TD.
The Rams finished with 365 yards of offense, including 269 yards on the ground.
Geraldine at Asbury
Geraldine’s game at Asbury has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday, as requested by Asbury.
The Bulldogs (1-0) opened their regular season with stellar rushing performances in a 30-7 victory against Westminster Christian last week.
Anthony Baldwin paced Geraldine’s punishing ground game with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Sebastian Totherow carried eight times for 110 yards and one score. Caleb Hall rushed seven times for 93 yards and Drew Fowler received a carry for 13 yards.
Bo Harper completed 4-of-11 passes for 41 yards. Troy Willoughby had two receptions for 28 yards, Hall one for 9 and Baldwin 1 for 4.
Jose Garcia paced Geraldine’s defense with six tackles, and he also kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Jaxon Colvin, Harper, Tiffin Gillilan, Totherow and Willoughby all recorded five tackles.
Geraldine’s defense intercepted four passes, two of them by Willoughby. He returned one of his 25 yards for a pick-six. Colvin and Harper each collected an interception.
Geraldine faces Asbury (0-2) for the first time in program history Thursday.
The Rams failed to score in last week’s 28-0 loss to Whitesburg Christian. They began the 2020 campaign with a 38-33 loss at Gaston.
Cedar Bluff at Valley Head
Valley Head returns home to face Cedar Bluff for its region opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
Section rallied with a late touchdown to beat Valley Head (1-1) last week. The Tigers took their first lead on a touchdown and extra point in the third quarter. But Section rallied late, getting the winning score on Jr. Walker’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:11 remaining. Dominick Blair then sealed the win for Section by intercepting a pass on Valley Head’s ensuing possession.
Jordan Burt paced Valley Head’s offense with 109 yards rushing on 22 carries with two touchdowns. Bryson Morgan added 57 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.
Roger McMahan led Valley Head’s defensive effort with 13 tackles (eight solo), and Burt collected 12 tackles (nine solo). Eian Bain forced a fumble, broke up a pass and made an interception. Luke Harrison had two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble.
Cedar Bluff holds a 39-15 all-time record in the series with Valley Head, winning the previous meeting 13-8 in October 2017.
Crossville at Boaz
The Crossville Lions continue searching for their first win as they visit the Boaz Pirates at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lions (0-2) are coming off a 24-6 loss at Collinsville, in which they committed five first-half turnovers.
Crossville got a turnover of its own when Landon Cox intercepted a pass in the end zone with 57 seconds remaining in the opening half.
But the excitement was short-lived as Collinsville’s Jacob Jones intercepted a Crossville pass and returned it for a touchdown. The extra point failed and Collinsville took an 18-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Crossville did its best to try and overcome those first-half turnovers. The Lions opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive that took them inside the Collinsville 10-yard line, but after a holding penalty the Lions turned the ball over on downs with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Crossville again had another long drive and this time it resulted with a 4-yard touchdown run from Hunter Haston on the first play of the fourth quarter. The extra-point attempt failed and Collinsville held onto a 18-6 lead.
Haston finished the game with 12 carries for 31 yards with a touchdown for Crossville while also going 3-for-7 passing for 36 yards. Colton Adkins added 10 carries for 62 yards for the Lions and Trace Allen had two catches for 28 yards.
The Pirates (1-1) defeated Crossville 46-15 last season and hold a 28-13-2 all-time record in the series.
Boaz is reeling from a 28-21 overtime loss against Madison County after opening the season with a 41-34 win at Hayden.
Jacksonville at Cornerstone Christian
Coming off its bye week, Cornerstone Christian Academy opens its regular season against Jacksonville, beginning at Rodeo Field in Rainsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jacksonville (2-0) defeated New Life Christian 40-14 last week and topped Success Unlimited Academy 40-28 in the season opener.
The Eagles host Jacksonville for their first regular-season contest after defeating East Central 35-0 in a weather-shortened scrimmage Aug. 21. It was the head-coaching debut for CCA coach Jeff Nelson.
CCA’s Jack McGullion ran for two touchdowns on three carries and Israel Phillips rushed for a team-high 89 yards on four attempts with a touchdown as the game was called with 7:11 left in the opening half at Rodeo Field.
Phillip Grizzard made all five extra-point kick attempts for CCA.
The Eagles raced to a 28-0 lead heading into the second quarter and finished with 176 yards rushing.
Defensively, CCA held East Central to just three first downs.
Jackson County Sentinel sports editor Jason Bowen contributed to this report.
