The Fort Payne boys soccer team was scheduled to play at Randolph in the third round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs Friday night. The match was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. See coverage in Wednesday’s edition.
On Tuesday, Henry Aguilar and Alexis Vega each produced a second-half goal, en route to Fort Payne’s 2-0 victory against Hartselle in the second round. The Wildcats finished with 43 total shots to Hartselle’s one. Twenty-eight of the Wildcats’ shots were on goal.
The Collinsville boys advanced to the second round in 1A/3A with a 2-1 victory against Tarrant on Monday night. They travel to Westminster-Oak Mountain at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Also in 1A/3A boys, Geraldine finished the season with a 9-0 loss to Tanner on Tuesday.
