Fort Payne nets wins at Glencoe

Advancing their win streak to four games, the Fort Payne girls picked up wins to begin their tournament stint at Glencoe High School this week.
On Monday, Brylan Gray finished with a game-high 26 points as Fort Payne defeated Cherokee County 51-47.
Gray shot 6 of 9 from the foul line for the Wildcats, and Graidin Haas scored 14 points.
Audrey Green led the Warriors with 17 points, Mary Hayes scored 14 points and Emily Allen had nine points.
The Wildcats led 30-18 at halftime and 38-28 at the end of the third quarter.
On Tuesday, Fort Payne romped past Glencoe 66-49 behind a balanced scoring effort.
Haas led all Wildcats with 18 points, half of her points coming in the fourth period. Lydia Crane scored 13 points, Gray had 11 points, Sydney Hickman added nine points and Libby Redden chipped in eight points.
For the Yellow Jackets, Jaxson Sizemore had 16 points, Bri Beyerle added eight points.
Fort Payne raced to a 37-18 lead at the halftime break, with Haas producing 10 points in the half and Gray adding nine points.
The Wildcats wrapped up tournament play against Cleburne County. The game was not completed before The Times-Journal’s weekend edition went to press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.