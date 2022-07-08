The possibility of a baseball career at Shorter University in Rome, Ga., wasn’t in Cooper Harcrow’s plan.
The Fort Payne senior attended a recruiting showcase in December 2021, but didn’t get a response. He applied for scholarships at the university. Then one day he was contacted about coming back to Shorter for an interview as one of 14 selected for an academic scholarship.
A week later, Harcrow was notified about receiving the scholarship. A few days after that, he received a call from Hawks baseball head coach Wes Timmons about joining the team’s developmental roster as a walk-on.
“Everything just fell into place, and maybe the Lord was telling me that’s where I was supposed to be,” said Harcrow, who was one of three Fort Payne baseball players to garner walk-on roles at respective colleges this summer.
Joining Harcrow in continuing their academic and athletic careers are Fort Payne teammates Macks Bishop, who will attend Central Alabama Community College, and Dalton Gray, choosing between Central Alabama Community College and Southern Union State Community College.
“This is something that we are extremely proud of,” Fort Payne baseball head coach Eric Varnadore said. “Anytime you have guys that have the opportunity to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level, it brings about a lot of excitement for the coaching staff and players currently on the team. All three of these guys were going to go the college route with or without baseball because education is very important to all three of them. However, it is just a tremendous blessing when you have the opportunity to be able to continue playing a game that you love while you’re getting that education.”
Varnadore said he’s maintained almost daily contact with the Fort Payne trio this summer, helping them coordinate their transition from high school to college.
“Coach V really helped me with everything,” Bishop said. “I just tried my hardest and put in the hard work and made the sacrifices to get there, but coach V pointed me in the right direction and got me in contact with them. Luckily, we were able to talk about it and get me a spot to play down there.”
Bishop will join CACC in Alexander City, Ala., as a pitcher. The baseball team is coached by Larry Thomas and competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“When you’re a kid you think about playing at the high school level, but then when you think about being able to further it and go to college, it’s a dream come true,” Bishop said. “You work your whole life to do something not every kid gets to do. Everybody gets to try out for their high school team, but not everybody gets the chance to really step to the next level. …It means the world to me.
Bishop said he plans to study education and become a math teacher.
Harcrow said he’s leaning toward majoring in biology at Shorter, but is still deciding if he wants to pursue a career in physical therapy or sports management.
Harcrow will keep his baseball career active with the NCAA Division II program that competes in the Gulf South Conference.
“It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid,” he said of the collegiate opportunity. “I’ve worked since I was eight years old for this moment and it’s truly an honor to be able to continue what I love to do.”
The Hawks’ developmental team will include many freshmen players like Harcrow. The players will get opportunities to learn and work toward becoming members of the primary roster.
“Just like Dalton and Macks, Cooper has worked extremely hard at the game of baseball,” Varnadore said. “He has been such a valuable part of our offense for the past four years, and it is going to be weird not seeing his name on the lineup card next year. He knew that his role the first three years of his high school career was going to be the (designated hitter). Knowing that, he focused so much of his time getting extra swings in the cage before or after practice, so there has been a steady, constant improvement each year.
“We have seen several teams over the past few years pitch around Cooper because of his ability to hit the baseball. Defensively, he was able to sit behind one of the best catchers Fort Payne has had in many years [JD Blalock] his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. We all knew going into this season that he would need to be the guy to not only anchor us offensively, but also needed to be the captain behind the plate as well. He fulfilled that role just as we thought he would. It takes a special kind of young man to want to volunteer to suit up in that gear each day and take baseballs bouncing in the dirt, tipped balls, foul balls, etc., hitting you over and over, and still be willing to show back up the next day and do it again. Toughness is one of the five core values in our program, and there is no doubt Cooper is a tough young man.”
Considering a walk-on spot at either CACC or Southern Union, Gray said, “I’m most likely going to Central Alabama,” but hadn’t finalized his decision before The Times-Journal went to press. Read about Gray’s decision in an upcoming edition of The Times-Journal.
“Since I was a little kid, my dream was to go play college baseball,” said Gray, who’s considering a career in sports broadcasting. “I told myself and I told my parents that I’m going to work my hardest to achieve that goal. I finally got there and dreams are turning into reality.
“I’m proud of my teammates, because I know they’ve been working their hardest to achieve those dreams too.”
If Gray chooses CACC, he’ll join fellow teammate Bishop. If he chooses Southern Union, he’ll join head coach Tucker Willard’s squad in Wadley, Ala.
No matter which college Gray selects, Varnadore knows it’s always great to have options.
“Both of these schools were at the top of Dalton’s list of places he might like to go play and I’m just proud that he has earned the right to pick which one he would like to go to and continue his career,” the coach said.
Gray and Bishop each found themselves in a pitcher-only role at Fort Payne. Varnadore said it takes a special kind of person at the high school level to be able to really embrace that role and be successful in it.
“They knew that they would get to participate once in about every three or four games, so they made sure that they made the most of it when it was their time to pitch,” Varnadore said. “On the days that they weren’t scheduled to pitch, they still showed up with excitement and energy and were very supportive of their teammates.”
As the sons of Varnadore and assistant coach Jesse Caminiti were coming up through the pipeline of Fort Payne’s baseball program, Varnadore said he and Caminiti discussed the importance of having high school players their sons could emulate.
Varnadore holds Gray, Harcrow and Bishop as shining examples of the program’s philosophy.
“These schools are not only getting some very good baseball players, but they are getting even better young men,” the coach said. “Young men that have always done things the right way, worked for what they’ve got and aren’t scared of the work that comes along with accomplishing goals.”
