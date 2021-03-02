BIRMINGHAM — If there was one thing Sylvania coach Kyle Finch knew could separate his team from T.R. Miller in Monday’s AHSAA Class 3A state semifinal game, it was setting the tone early.
Sylvania wasted no time getting after the Tigers on the defensive end, forcing turnovers that led to quick baskets and a sizable lead en route to a 55-36 victory at Bill Harris Arena.
The Rams (27-8) advanced to the 3A state championship game for the first time since the 2001-02 season. They play Prattville Christian Academy for the state title at 9 a.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Prattville Christian defeated Susan Moore 70-56 in Monday’s semifinal round.
Kenadie Lee finished with a game-high 18 points with nine rebounds and Anna Farmer scored 12 points with eight rebounds for Sylvania, who turned a 13-12 first-quarter edge into a 25-15 halftime advantage.
“Wow, what a game,” Finch said during Sylvania’s postgame press conference. “Got in some foul trouble early. Had to get into the bench. Some of our guards got into foul trouble. Anna and Kenadie kind of put us on their backs and that was huge.”
The Rams’ early defensive effort forced Miller (15-3) into giving up the ball and facing a 9-4 deficit with 4:35 remaining in the opening period. Out of a time out, Miller started having success cutting through Sylvania’s defensive pressure and attacking the basket to pull within 13-12 by quarter’s end.
A Megan Fountain 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in the half served as the Tigers’ only points in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Lee made a pair of 3-pointers, added a layup and assisted Kirby Wisner with a shot from long distance as Sylvania gained separation at the half.
“When our guards got into foul trouble, I knew we’d have to play defense to stay in this game, and we were able to extend our lead,” Lee said.
The Rams outscored Miller 12-6 in the third quarter. Farmer scored on a driving layup to make it 33-19 before Leianna Currie added two foul shots to push it to 37-19 with 1:06 to play in the period.
Miller rallied with a 15-point, fourth-quarter effort, but the deficit paired with Sylvania’s continued offensive drive was too much to overcome.
“(The Tigers) are a good downhill team and we just wanted to try to slow them down,” Finch said. “We knew if they started hitting shots, we’d be in trouble.”
Miller finished 13 of 51 from the field and 2 of 22 from behind the 3-point line; Sylvania shot 20 of 48 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
The Rams scored 22 points off turnovers, 15 points on fast breaks and had 11 points contributed from bench players.
Next up for Sylvania, the 3A state championship game.
“It is hard to believe that any of this is within reach,” Lee said. “I think every player who plays in high school has the dream of winning a state championship.”
Ambriel Stopyak scored eight points on 3 of 4 shooting with a game-high six steals for the Rams.
Vanessa Samuel led Miller with 15 points six rebounds and six assists, Jayden Mitchell added 10 points and six rebounds and Fountain chipped in nine points and eight rebounds.
