Collinsville hires Garrett as new football coach

Collinsville has found its next football coach.
The school announced the hiring of Daniel Garrett on its Facebook page Monday.
Garrett replaces Ernie Willingham, who announced his retirement last month after a 2019 season, which included a 12-2 record and the program’s first appearance in the state semifinal round.
“When we set out to find a replacement for coach Willingham, we wanted a coach with strong character, and who is an effective educator in the classroom and on the field,” Collinsville assistant principal Bradley Crawford said in the Facebook post. “We also sought someone we felt has a tremendous grasp of the game, possesses outstanding organizational skills and meshes well with the values that we want for our school and football program. Coach Garrett checked every box on our wishlist.”
Before his arrival in Collinsville, Garrett was the defensive coordinator at Madison County. He was a part of two state championship coaching staffs. He was the defensive coordinator for Hartselle during its 2011 Class 5A state championship run, before helping Nashville, Tenn., powerhouse Ravenwood capture a 2015 title, coaching outside linebackers and special teams.
“I am extremely honored to be the next head football coach at Collinsville High School,” Garrett said on Facebook. “This is a place with a lot of tradition and community pride, which I cannot wait to be a part of.”
Garrett is a graduate of Rogers High School in Florence. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of North Alabama and earned his graduate degree from Arkansas State University.
With the coronavirus pandemic preventing students and teachers from coming to school campuses, Garrett will have to wait to meet with his team. But he said that he’s excited to meet players and coaches.
“We are going to work extremely hard but we are also going to have a lot of fun,” Garrett said.
Garrett’s previous coaching stops included working with highly touted coaches Dale Pruitt (Albertville) and Bob Godsey (Madison Academy/Hartselle).
