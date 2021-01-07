DeKalb County Schools football coaches finalized their 2020 All-DeKalb County selections this week, highlighted by Fyffe senior Brody Dalton being voted DeKalb’s Player of the Year.
Dalton, a tight end/defensive back, received the county’s top player acclaim. Fellow Fyffe senior Ike Rowell (QB/DB) was named offensive MVP and Fyffe senior lineman Caleb Lyles was selected as defensive MVP.
Fyffe, who finished 15-0 and captured the 2020 AHSAA Class 3A state championship in December (its third straight state title), was represented on the all-county team by seniors Ty Bell (LB/FB), Malachi Mize (LB/WB), Eli Benefield (LB/FB), Justin Stiefel (TE/DB), Chase Wooten (OL/DL), Levi Carroll (OL/DL) and Jacob Mitchell and junior Kyle Dukes (RB/DE).
Fyffe junior Hunter Gillilan (TE/DB), junior Will Stephens (OLB) and sophomores Jake Wooden (OL/DL) and Brodie Hicks (RB/LB) all received honorable mention.
Plainview (10-2) was represented by seniors Marcos Vega (FB/LB), Brody McCurdy (RB/DE), Jathan Underwood (RB/DB), Ethan Hope (OL/DL) and Bryson Richey (TE/LB) and juniors Noah White (QB/DB) and Mason Cooper (OL/DL).
Plainview’s honorable mentions included: senior Garrett Smith (OL/DE) and sophomores Andrew Hall (RB/DB), Brayden York (OL/DL) and Nathan Subias (OL/DL).
Valley Head seniors Jordan Burt (QB/FS), Bryson Morgan (RB/LB), Luke Harrison (OL/DL), Hayden Fletcher (OL/DE) and Levi DeMarco (OL/DL) and sophomore Eian Bain (RB/DB) were voted all-county.
Valley Head’s honorable mentions included: senior Hunter Robinson (WB/DB), juniors Pacey Cooper (TE/LB) and Roger McMahan (RB/DE) and freshman Noah Hulgan (TE/LB). The Tigers finished with an 8-3 record.
Geraldine (6-5) had seniors Garrett Barclay (T) and Anthony Baldwin (FB/CB), junior Caleb Benefield (T) and sophomore Caleb Hall (RB/DB) make the all-county team.
Geraldine’s honorable mentions included: senior Alexis Guiterrez (OG/DE), sophomores Tiffin Gillilan (TE/DE) and Will Jones (C/DT) and freshman Jaxon Colvin (WR/TE/S).
Sylvania’s all-county players included: seniors Brayden Harris (LB) and Keenan Wilbanks (WR), junior Sawyer Hughes (WR) and sophomore Braiden Thomas (RB).
Sylvania’s honorable mentions included: seniors Blake Phillips (DL) and Gareth Anderson (RB/DB) and juniors Brody Smith (QB) and Sidney Dekker (OL/DL). The Rams finished 5-6.
Collinsville (6-4) had seniors Blake Sparks (LB), Dalton Hughes (LB) and Malachi Orr (RB/LB) selected all-county.
Seniors Carmen Barkley (LB/TE), Bryant Patton (DL/OL) and Jacob Jones (DB/WR) were all-county honorable mentions, along with sophomore Keaton DeBoard (DB/WR).
Seniors Ernesto Lopez (FB/LB), Hunter Haston (LB) and Colton Adkins (DB) represented Crossville (3-7) with all-county honors.
Crossville’s honorable mentions included: seniors Harley Hicks (TE/LB), Alfonso Lopez (OL/DL), Chris Lopez (OL/DL) and junior Kolby Lesley (RB/DB).
Ider (2-8) was represented by juniors Matt Norman (QB/DB) and Jesse Massey (TE/LB) and sophomore Hunter Robinson (RB).
Seniors Chase Flannigan (OL/DL), Ben Watkins (FB/LB) and sophomores Carson Lipham (FB/LB) and Luke Hannah (RB/LB) were honorable mentions.
