Fort Payne boys go 6-0 at Buckhorn

In a road match against Class 6A, Section 8 opponent Buckhorn, the Fort Payne boys swept through the competition for a 6-0 win, while the Fort Payne girls fell 6-3 against the Bucks on Thursday.
Bryson Lyles and Anthony Chhim downed Dwayne Black and Zack Youngren 8-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Austin Evans and David Allen Fischer defeated Noah Cantrell and Dustin Opperman 8-0 at No. 2.
Lyles went 8-0 against Black at No. 1 singles, Chhim bested Youngren 8-0 at No. 2, Evans was victorious 8-0 against Cantrell at No. 3 and Fischer went 8-0 against Opperman at No. 4 for the Fort Payne boys (5-2, 4-1).
On the girls’ side, Anna Kate Akins and Jessica Simpson fell to Isabella Youngren and Ashley Hills 8-6 at No. 1 doubles. Monique Orozco and Emilee Benefield topped Kalliope Rhoades and Caroline Kraus 9-8 at No. 2, and Malia Edwards and Cadence Burkhead took an 8-5 loss to Alyssandra Lane and Miya Noguchi at No. 3.
Akins won 8-0 against Rhoades at No. 1 singles, Simpson fell 8-1 against Youngren at No. 2 and Orozco lost 8-4 against Hills at No. 3. Benefield was defeated by Noguchi 8-6 at No. 4, Edwards won 8-6 against Lane at No. 5 and Burkhead took a 9-7 loss against Kraus at No. 6 for the Fort Payne girls (4-3, 3-2).
