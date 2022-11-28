No matter how the 2022 season ends when the undefeated, top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils play in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, it’s been another remarkable journey for a program built on discipline and consistency.

Ahead of the Red Devils’ state final game against sixth-ranked B.B. Comer at 3 p.m. Friday at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, The Times-Journal takes a look back at how they’ve reached the precipice of an undefeated season and state championship.

