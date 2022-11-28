No matter how the 2022 season ends when the undefeated, top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils play in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, it’s been another remarkable journey for a program built on discipline and consistency.
Ahead of the Red Devils’ state final game against sixth-ranked B.B. Comer at 3 p.m. Friday at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, The Times-Journal takes a look back at how they’ve reached the precipice of an undefeated season and state championship.
Fyffe 34, Geraldine 6 —
The season-opening victory avenged last season’s loss to the Bulldogs, which snapped Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak.
It was the 323rd win of Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield’s career, making him the winningest football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history.
Sophomore running back Logan Anderson rushed 24 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Devils, and new starting quarterback Blake Dobbins, who is also a sophomore, added a rushing score.
On special teams, Anderson blocked a punt for a safety.
Fyffe’s defense limited Geraldine to negative yardage in the first half, and it maintained constant pressure on Geraldine quarterback Jaxon Colvin. Evan Chandler, Brodie Hicks, Levi O’Connor, Brody Blackwell and Tucker Wilks each recorded a sack for the Red Devils.
Owen Blackwell contributed an interception and Kaden Sharp had a fumble recovery for Fyffe.
Fyffe 49, North Sand Mountain 0 —
Logan Anderson rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from Blake Dobbins, as No. 1 Fyffe blanked North Sand Mountain in a Class 2A-Region 7 opener at Paul Benefield Stadium on Sept. 2
The Red Devils, 2A’s top-ranked team, moved to 2-0 behind two rushing touchdowns from Brodie Hicks.
Anderson finished with 77 yards rushing on three attempts, hauling in a 32-yard scoring pass from Dobbins early in the second quarter to put Fyffe in a 42-0 lead.
Hicks scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 37 yards, respectively, to help the Red Devils take a 14-0 lead in the opening period. Anderson ran for a 15-yard score to make it 21-0 with 7:12 remaining in the period, before adding a 52-yard scoring run 4 minutes later.
Owen Blackwell recorded an interception for Fyffe, and Yahir Balcazar was 6 for 6 on extra-point kick attempts.
Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Christian 6 —
Logan Anderson rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 1-ranked Fyffe produced five first-quarter scores in a blowout win against Whitesburg Christian Academy in Gurley on Sept. 8.
Anderson had scoring runs of 12, 56 and 21 yards, as the Red Devils (3-0, 2-0 Class 2A-Region 7) accumulated 325 yards of offense (299 yards rushing) in their second region contest of the season.
Fyffe scored 30 seconds into the game when Brodie Hicks broke free for a 45-yard touchdown.
Anderson added back-to-back rushing scores, including a 56-yarder with 7:32 left in the opening period to give the Red Devils a 21-0 lead.
Blake Dobbins tossed a 26-yard scoring pass to Owen Blackwell with 6:33 to play in the first period, before Anderson scored his final touchdown on a 21-yard run at the 3:59 mark.
Fyffe 54, Section 0 —
No. 1-ranked Fyffe unleashed six first-quarter touchdowns en route to a blowout win against Section at Paul Benefield Stadium on Sept. 16.
The Red Devils improved to a 4-0 overall record and a 3-0 mark in Class 2A-Region 7.
Logan Anderson finished with two rushing touchdowns, carrying three times for 50 yards for Fyffe. Brodie Hicks ran three times for 64 yards and a touchdown, Simon Hicks added a 32-yard touchdown, Caleb Mitchell rushed twice for 27 yards with a score and Hunter Machen scored a rushing TD behind 19 yards on two carries. Ryder Gipson ran three times for 15 yards with a score.
Fyffe 56, Plainview 13 —
Fyffe picked up its fifth win of the season with a dominating win against Plainview, finishing the game with 423 yards of total offense with 323 of those yards coming on the ground.
The Red Devils’ defense also held the Plainview offense scoreless for three quarters.
Logan Anderson scored the first touchdown of the game by returning the opening kickoff 73 yards. Yahir Balcazar added the extra point.
Brodie Hicks then scored on a 3-yard run. Balcazar’s extra point made it 14-0 with 9:33 left in the first. Anderson scored again with 2:18 left in the first on a 4-yard run. Balcazar extended the lead to 21-0 with his extra point.
In the second quarter, Simon Hicks intercepted Plainview quarterback Trey Rutledge to give the Red Devils the ball at the Plainview 33. The Fyffe offense took advantage of the turnover with Blake Dobbins throwing his first touchdown of the night on a 16-yard pass to Will Arnold. Balcazar extended the lead to 28-0.
Fyffe 61, Collinsville 0 —
Fyffe overwhelmed Collinsville with a 41-point explosion, setting series records for most points scored and margin of victory.
Fyffe extended its winning streak over Collinsville to 23 games.
Collinsville fumbled the opening kickoff, and Fyffe’s Evan Chandler recovered. Forty-five seconds into the game, Brodie Hicks ran 7 yards for a touchdown. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 7-0.
The turnover was the first of five for Collinsville.
Simon Hicks intercepted a Collinsville pass with 10:01 on the clock, and he returned it to Collinsville’s 22-yard line. On the next snap, Logan Anderson scored the first of his three touchdowns. Balcazar’s point-after extended Fyffe’s lead to 14-0 with 9:53 to go.
Just over a minute later, Fyffe’s Tucker Wilks recovered a Panthers’ fumble at their 24. The Red Devils capitalized on Blake Dobbins’ 8-yard TD pass to Chandler, who made a leaping catch in the end zone at the 7:48 mark. Balcazar kicked it to 21-0.
Anderson had five carries for 173 yards. Totherow ran five times for 99 yards, and Machen had two carries for 58.
Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14 —
Brodie Hicks had touchdown runs of 64 and 34 yards, as Fyffe raced to a 49-0 first-half lead in a rout of Sand Rock on Oct. 7.
Jacob Mitchell fell on a blocked punt in the end zone, Logan Anderson scored on a 20-yard run and Blake Dobbins threw a 58-yard touchdown pass across the first half for the Red Devils.
Additionally, Hunter Machen intercepted a pass and returned it for a 38-yard touchdown before the break, Ryder Gipson scored on a 50-yard run and Owen Blackwell had a 64-yard kickoff return for a score, as Fyffe maintained a 56-14 lead into halftime.
Fyffe finished with 353 yards rushing, 58 yards passing and 11 first downs, while Sand Rock accumulated 314 yards of offense (252 passing) with nine first downs.
Fyffe 40, Pisgah 6 —
Logan Anderson ran for 214 yards and five touchdowns as top-ranked Fyffe downed Pisgah and claimed its seventh straight region championship at Sam Kenimer Stadium on Oct. 14.
Fyffe scored on each possession of the first half, beginning with a 13-yard touchdown run by Anderson.
The Eagles came right back, driving from their own 30 to as deep as the Fyffe 20. A sack of quarterback Luke Gilbert, who was playing in place of injured starter Mason Holcomb, ended the threat.
Fyffe wasted no time driving 80 yards as Anderson capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0 with 10:42 left in the half.
Pisgah answered, driving 85 yards behind Gilbert. Gilbert capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass, on fourth down, to freshman Jett Jeffery. The PAT failed, leaving it 14-6 with 5:03 left in the half.
Brodie Hicks finished with 116 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Fyffe gained 353 total yards, all rushing, on 49 plays.
Fyffe 41, Ider 0 —
Fyffe dominated Ider in the victory with 416 yards rushing and held the Hornets to just 42 yards of total offense Oct. 21.
Ryder Gipson led the way for Fyffe with 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Fyffe started the night off strong by scoring on the second play of the game on a 43-yard run from Logan Anderson. The Red Devils then went on to score on their next six offensive possessions.
Gipson scored on runs of 3 yards and 52 yards. Simon Hicks scored on an 8-yard run and David Smith scored on a 26-yard run. Jesse Martin added the extra point.
Fyffe led at halftime, 34-0.
Ten different Fyffe players recorded a carry in the game as the Red Devils cleared the bench in the second half.
Fyffe 35, Sylvania 14 —
Fyffe captured its 12th 10-win season with the regular-season finale.
The Rams scored on their first offensive possession with a 49-yard pass from Jaxon Smith to Josh Scott. Conner Andrade’s extra point gave the Rams a 7-0 lead with 10:48 left in the first.
Logan Anderson then scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the second quarter for Fyffe. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point tied the game at 7.
Sylvania battled back and regained the lead after Smith again connected with Scott for a 20-yard pass with 9:02 left in the half.
Fyffe responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Blake Dobbins to Hunter Machen on fourth-and-2. Balcazar’s extra point tied the game at 14.
In the second half, it was all Fyffe as the Red Devils scored 21 unanswered points.
Fyffe 55, Red Bay 8 —
Leading 6-0 after the first quarter, top-ranked Fyffe exploded for 28 second-quarter points to pull away and crush Red Bay in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs at Paul Benefield Stadium on Nov. 4.
The unbeaten Red Devils (11-0) won their 12th consecutive playoff opener. Their last first-round loss occurred in 2010.
Hunter Machen’s 36-yard touchdown run put the Red Devils on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Red Bay blocked the extra point.
The Red Devils rushed for 362 yards and gained 21 first downs. Anderson led the way with 161 yards on 10 carries, followed by Brodie Hicks with nine carries for 77 yards. Caleb Mitchell had 60 yards on nine attempts.
Fyffe 35, Winston County 6 —
Logan Anderson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Hunter Machen added two touchdowns behind 84 yards rushing and Fyffe cruised past Winston County in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs Nov. 11.
Anderson scored on runs of 37 and 4 yards, respectively, and Machen scored on runs of 41 and 43 yards, respectively, as the Red Devils picked up their 12th win.
Brodie Hicks rushed for an 8-yard score to give Fyffe a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Red Devils led 28-6 by halftime.
Fyffe amassed 347 yards of offense, limiting Winston County to 253 yards.
Fyffe 35, Tuscaloosa Academy 7 —
Unbeaten and top-ranked Fyffe moved into the semifinals of the state football playoffs for the 10th time in school history by dominating Tuscaloosa Academy 35-7 on Nov. 18 in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Paul Benefield Stadium.
Paul Benefield, the Red Devils’ Hall of Fame head coach, has led the program to nine of those semifinal appearances. The victory was his 290th at Fyffe and 335th overall, improving his record to 335-55.
The Red Devils’ rushing attack was unstoppable against Tuscaloosa Academy, rolling up 375 yards. Leading the way was sophomore standout Logan Anderson, who ran 25 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Brodie Hicks totaled 97 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Tuscaloosa Academy threw it 47 times. Quarterback Preston Lancaster was 29-of-46 for 253 yards and a touchdown. Fyffe’s defense recorded several sacks and limited the Knights to minus-7 yards rushing.
With 3:18 left, Fyffe’s Kaden Sharp forced a fumble that Simon Hicks recovered at the Knights’ 37. Five plays later, Brodie Hicks carried a defender into the end zone as he scored on a 3-yard run with 58 seconds left. Anderson ran for two points, making it 21-7.
On the Red Devils’ second possession of the third quarter, Anderson burst through a hole on the left side of the line, cut outside and sprinted 82 yards down his sideline for a touchdown. Yahir Balcazar’s conversion gave Fyffe a 28-7 cushion with 4:02 left.
The Knights received the kickoff and drove to Fyffe’s 15. Ryder Gipson ended the drive with a diving interception at his 10 with 36.7 seconds remaining.
Anderson completed Fyffe’s scoring by breaking free for a 73-yard TD run with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter. Balcazar kicked it to 35-7.
Fyffe 41, Pisgah 14 —
Top-ranked and unbeaten Fyffe continued its dominating march through the postseason by whipping Pisgah on Nov. 25 in the Class 2A semifinals at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field, where the Big Red Machine has won 63 of its last 64 games.
The Red Devils improved to 8-1 in the semifinals during the tenure of Paul Benefield, their Hall of Fame head coach.
On third-and-three from the 24, Fyffe quarterback Blake Dobbins hit a wide-open Hunter Machen with a touchdown pass down the middle at the 2:56 mark of the first quarter. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 7-0.
Pisgah recovered a muffed punt at Fyffe’s 46 with 1:42 left, but a second-down sack by Evan Chandler and Jake Wooden and a third-down sack by Will Arnold forced a punt.
A nice return by Machen put Fyffe’s offense in business at its 41, from where it drove 59 yards in six plays.
Logan Anderson rushed for a pair of 10-yard gains, and his 27-yard reception made it first-and-goal at the 3. Brodie Hicks scored from the 3 with 9:05 to play in the second period.
Pisgah responded with its only scoring drive of the first half. The Eagles covered 73 yards in five plays. The TD came on Mason Holcomb’s 48-yard pass to Luke Gilbert, who broke a couple tackles along Fyffe’s sideline and raced to the end zone.
Anderson broke up Holcomb’s 2-point conversion pass, leaving the score 13-6 with 6:49 remaining.
Fyffe took over at its 49 after recovering Pisgah’s squib kickoff. Five plays later, Dobbins delivered a 25-yard TD pass to a wide-open Chandler with 4:19 left in the second period. Balcazar kicked the extra point, giving Fyffe a 20-6 cushion.
Fyffe rushed for 286 yards, paced by Brodie Hicks with 115 yards on 22 carries. Gipson ran three times for 63 yards.
