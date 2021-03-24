Tanner Cowart tossed a five-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and no walks and Ike Rowell homered as the Fyffe Red Devils blanked the Sylvania Rams 9-0 at Sylvania High School on Tuesday evening.
The Red Devils improved to 12-0 while holding an opponent scoreless for the fourth time this season.
Rowell launched a three-run homer across center field in the top of the third inning to lift Fyffe into a 4-0 advantage.
Fyffe plated four runs in the sixth inning. Riley West scored on a fly out, Ty Bell reached on a Cowart double and Bell and Cowart scored on a Rowell single to push the lead to 8-0 before a groundout ended the frame.
The Red Devils collected 12 hits and eight RBIs. Rowell finished with five RBIs and Godwin had two RBIs. Koby Harris tallied three hits and scored a run and Will Stephens scored two runs.
Blake Phillips led the Rams (2-7) with two hits and Gareth Anderson recorded a triple.
Elijah Gurley struck out five and walked none while allowing 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Gadsden City 12, Fort Payne 8:
The Fort Payne Wildcats rallied from a 7-0 deficit by scoring all eight of their runs in the fifth inning, but the Gadsden City Titans responded with a five-run outburst in the bottom half of the inning to win in Gadsden on Tuesday evening.
Nolan Fowler singled Alex Akins home to begin the Wildcats’ comeback. J.D. Blalock was hit by a pitch during a bases-loaded situation, allowing Will Abbott to score and slice the deficit to 7-2.
Ricky Adame and Fowler scored on a Sawyer Burt single and Brody Gifford drew a walk in another bases-loaded spot to pull the Wildcats (9-10) within 7-5. Abbott drew a walk that forced in a sixth run and an Adame single plated Connor Cash to make it an 8-7 Fort Payne lead.
Fowler grounded out to end the top half of the inning.
With two outs in play in the bottom of the fifth, the Titans loaded the bases and drew a forced walk to tie things at 8, ahead of an error giving them the lead for good at 9-8.
A double allowed Gadsden City to tack on two additional runs and a forced walk extended the game to its final margin.
Both teams finished with nine hits.
Adame led Fort Payne with a 3 for 4 performance at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Blalock tallied two hits and scored a run with an RBI and Burt finished with two RBIs.
Dalton Gray lasted four innings in a start for the Wildcats. He surrendered seven runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Corey Cline picked up the win on the mound for the Titans, retiring six and walking one while giving up three hits in three innings of work.
Kyle Cline led Gadsden City at the plate with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gabriel Brito added two hits and scored a run and Darren Kell scored two runs on two hits with an RBI.
Valley Head 8, Skyline 2:
Noah Hulgan allowed one hit and struck out a dozen batters and the Valley Head Tigers pulled ahead for good in the fifth inning to beat the Skyline Vikings in Game 2, earning a doubleheader sweep in Skyline on Tuesday evening.
Eian Bain homered twice in the Tigers’ 8-4 win in Game 1.
In Game 2, the score was tied in the top of the fifth inning before Mason Vest plated the go-ahead run off a Skylar Haney double with two outs on the scoreboard. David Hatfield scored by stealing home before the Vikings tagged out Haney for stealing to end the frame with Valley Head in a 4-2 lead.
Doubles by Vest and Hatfield in the top of the seventh pushed the Tigers into a 7-2 advantage before they added one more run on a groundout to end the top half of the inning.
Hulgan lasted 6 1/3 innings, walking one Skyline batter in his start.
In Game 1, Bain contributed a two-run home run to give Valley Head a 4-1 lead in the third inning, before the Tigers finished the top portion of the frame with a 6-1 advantage.
Bain added a solo homer in the top of the seventh to extend Valley Head’s lead to 7-3.
Hatfield retired seven and walked two while giving up four hits and three runs in six innings for the Tigers. Alex Stutts allowed two hits for one run with no walks and two strikeouts in an inning in relief.
Skyline left eight base runners stranded in scoring position, while the Tigers left four runners aboard.
