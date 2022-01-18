PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hornets romp past Lions in area matchup

Makinley Traylor finished with a game-high 20 points, Savannah Seals and Kennzie Smith each added 13 points and Ider rolled past Section 64-44 at Ider High School on Friday night.
The Hornets improved their record to 11-7 overall and 3-2 in Class 2A, Area 15 play.
Joanna Newsom led the Lions (8-14, 2-24 2A, Area 15) with 11 points, Savannah White scored 10 points and Madison Armstrong chipped in nine points.
Ider raced to a 17-3 lead entering the second period before closing the half with a 36-17 advantage. The Hornets led 51-37 by the end of the third period.
Plainview 63, Haleyville 56:
Lauren Jimmerson tallied eight 3-point baskets and 28 points to pace Plainview in a 63-56 victory at Haleyville on Saturday.
The Bears (18-5) finished the game with 13 made 3-pointers. Jimmerson shot 8 of 17 from 3-point range, Sawyer Hulgan was 5 of 12 from long distance and scored 17 points.
Ali Price recorded nine assists and four rebounds and Jocelyn Hatfield contributed six steals for Plainview.
The Bears led 32-24 at intermission and 44-36 entering the fourth quarter.
Collinsville 53, Hokes Bluff 48:
Sophia Wills scored 16 points to lead three Collinsville girls in double-digit scoring in a 53-48 victory against Hokes Bluff at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Friday night.
Rylee Tillery added 11 points, Tyla Tatum had 10 points and Kayla Beene finished with eight points in the Class 3A, Area 12 win.
Halle Davenport paced the Eagles with 15 points from five 3-point baskets. Kileigh Blackwell chipped in 13 points and Kayla Traylor had nine points.
The Panthers led 26-18 at halftime before Hokes Bluff grabbed the lead in the third quarter, closing it with a 37-35 edge.
In the fourth quarter, Tatum made 5 of 6 free throws and Wills made 4 of 5 attempts. As a team, Collinsville shot 15 of 24 from the foul line.
Skyline 70, Valley Head 30:
Jenna McKenzie had 12 points to lead Valley Head in a 70-30 loss at Skyline on Saturday.
Sophia Blair scored nine points and Emma Harrison added eight points for the Tigers (7-7, 4-3 Class 1A, Area 13).
Blakely Stuckey drilled three 3-point baskets and scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings (15-5, 7-0). Gracie Rowell added three 3s and 14 points, Kiana King scored 13 points and Kenzie Manning chipped in 12 points.
Skyline led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, 35-17 at halftime and 57-23 by the end of the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.