Fort Payne's Wells captures player of the week

Devin Wells is The Times-Journal Player of the Week after receiving 39% of the online voting.
Wells recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble as the Wildcats' defense stood tall against longtime rival Scottsboro last week, winning 28-0 at Fort Payne High School's Wildcat Stadium.
With his team leading 21-0 early in the third quarter, Wells recovered a fumble at Scottsboro's 20-yard line.
Fort Payne turned the defensive play into its final touchdown of the game.
