Plainview ranks at No. 2 in 3A; Geraldine posts at No. 6

Undefeated Plainview dropped to second behind Mobile Christian in Class 3A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school softball rankings.
At 15-0, Plainview was selected as this week’s No. 2 team in 3A as 32-3 Mobile Christian rose into the top spot in the rankings, released Thursday morning.
Also in 3A, Geraldine posted at No. 6.
In 6A, Fort Payne ranked ninth. Athens topped the 6A list, with Hartselle second and Helena third.
Ider appeared at No. 10 in the 2A rankings, rounding out DeKalb County teams in the latest edition of the rankings.
This week’s ASWA softball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (22-2-1)
2. Fairhope (20-1-1)
3. Thompson (24-2)
4. Austin (22-5-1)
5. Central-Phenix City (19-4)
6. Bob Jones (14-5-1)
7. Daphne (28-5-1)
8. Hoover (18-6)
9. Vestavia Hills (23-6)
10. Spain Park (19-4-2)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (15-4), Enterprise (17-4), Oak Mountain (9-8-1), Sparkman (15-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (20-2)
2. Hartselle (23-3-1)
3. Helena (18-3-3)
4. Hazel Green (18-3-1)
5. Wetumpka (24-6)
6. Mortimer Jordan (16-5-1)
7. Springville (17-5)
8. Scottsboro (7-4-1)
9. Fort Payne (15-6)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-9-1)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (12-4), Buckhorn (9-10), Chelsea (8-9), Gardendale (12-9), McAdory (18-10), Muscle Shoals (11-5), Pell City (20-5-1), Spanish Fort (8-10-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (24-3)
2. Tallassee (12-5)
3. Satsuma (19-5)
4. Brewbaker Tech (23-1)
5. Elmore County (16-7)
6. West Point (14-3)
7. Rehobeth (16-6-1)
8. Ardmore (11-5)
9. Moody (18-10-1)
10. Douglas (16-4)
Others nominated: Brewer (15-6), Charles Henderson (14-9), Corner (9-9), Guntersville (10-8), Holtville (11-2), Sardis (7-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (15-6)
2. Cleburne County (10-3)
3. White Plains (16-4)
4. North Jackson (12-7)
5. Brooks (12-3)
6. Hamilton (11-7)
7. Northside (12-7)
8. Geneva (9-4)
9. Madison County (10-7-2)
10. Dale County (17-10)
Others nominated: American Christian (9-9), Andalusia (17-12), DAR (12-6-2), Madison Academy (7-1), Rogers (4-5), West Morgan (15-4-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (32-3)
2. Plainview (15-0)
3. Beulah (25-5)
4. Wicksburg (20-6)
5. Houston Academy (23-5)
6. Geraldine (12-4)
7. Piedmont (7-5)
8. Pleasant Valley (14-9-1)
9. Prattville Christian (8-5)
10. Opp (17-7)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (15-4), Colbert Heights (10-4), Flomaton (5-3), Glencoe (15-7), Lauderdale County (12-10), Oakman (8-3-1), T.R. Miller (16-11), Winfield (15-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (8-4)
2. Hatton (18-9)
3. Orange Beach (8-6)
4. Mars Hill Bible (16-1)
5. Leroy (23-5)
6. G.W. Long (9-4)
7. Spring Garden (10-5)
8. Sumiton Christian (10-9)
9. Randolph County (17-6)
10. Ider (11-6-1)
Others nominated: B.B. Comer (11-8), Falkville (8-4), Fayetteville (7-7), Sand Rock (12-10), Sulligent (5-9), Vincent (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (12-5)
2. Holy Spirit (15-3)
3. Skyline (5-3)
4. Athens Bible (10-5)
5. Waterloo (10-3)
6. South Lamar (7-10)
7. Sweet Water (11-8)
8. Belgreen (9-8)
9. Appalachian (4-3)
10. Woodland (8-10-1)
Others nominated: Berry (9-8), Cedar Bluff (8-6-2), Millry (14-7), Ragland (6-9-2), Red Level (9-8).
AISA
1. Abbeville Christian (18-3)
2. Glenwood (20-5)
3. Evangel Christian (16-5)
4. Southern Academy (20-5)
5. Hooper Academy (20-6)
6. Patrician Academy (18-6)
7. Macon East (17-10)
8. Clarke Prep (14-8)
9. Chambers Academy (11-4)
10. Fort Dale (9-9-1)
Others nominated: Escambia Academy (8-6), Lowndes Academy (10-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.