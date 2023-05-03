Faith Odom and Abby Williams each blasted a home run in Plainview’s 17-0 run-rule victory against Albertville in Game 2, sweeping a doubleheader last Saturday.
The Bears posted five runs in the first inning, 10 runs in the second frame and two in the third, en route to improving their overall record to 37-1.
Shianne Parker tossed a one-hitter while striking out three for Plainview. Odom drove in four runs and Williams scored two runs with two RBIs. Mia Tidmore hit a double and a triple behind four hits with three RBIs and runs scored, Kylee Dutton tripled and plated two runs and Chloe Hatch doubled and drove in two runs, while Hannah Regula doubled on three hits with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Adison Pierce allowed eight runs on seven hits while striking out one in 1 1/3 innings of the loss for the Aggies.
In Game 1, Lily Boswell struck out eight and allowed one hit in a complete game, and Regula tallied two doubles on four hits with an RBI and three runs scored as the Bears won 11-1.
Tidmore hit a home run and a triple, driving in three runs for Plainview, and Hatch hit a homer and a double with three RBIs.
Pierce took the loss in a complete-game outing, surrendering 16 hits for Albertville.
Scottsboro 3, Fort Payne 1
Fort Payne’s Marcella Rentas doubled and drove in a run, and Kyleigh Thomas allowed three hits and two runs across 3 1/3 innings against Scottsboro last Friday.
Lily Jackson scored Fort Payne’s lone run in the top of the seventh inning.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart finished with a home run while adding an RBI and scoring a run. Shila Wadkins doubled and Brooklyn McGee drove in a run on two hits. Anna Stuart Dawson delivered a complete-game performance, striking out 12 and giving up seven hits.
Scottsboro 11, Fyffe 5
Kendra Fay drove in two runs on two doubles and Livia Cowart tripled and plated two runs in Fyffe’s loss to Scottsboro last Saturday.
Nevaeh Smith doubled with an RBI and a run scored, and Elli Stone doubled on two hits and scored a run for the Red Devils (11-21). Fay went 5 2/3 innings in the circle, giving up nine runs on seven hits.
Anna Stuart Dawson doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Wildcats, while Kambrie Doss doubled and plated a run and Shila Wadkins doubled with an RBI and a run scored. Anna Claire Crocker struck out five while allowing seven hits and five runs, and Alyssa Smart sat five while surrendering no hits or runs across two frames.
Fyffe 10, Valley Head 0
Katie Edge pitched a complete-game no-hitter in a Game 2 win, helping Fyffe split a doubleheader against Valley Head last Friday.
Edge struck out seven in the five-inning, run-rule victory for the Red Devils (11-20). Madelyn Hawkins homered and drove in three runs, while Livia Cowart doubled on two hits with two RBIs and Brindlee Walston doubled on two hits with two runs scored. Shelby Sisk scattered two hits and Sam Galloway drove in two runs.
Valley Head’s Adleigh Lockett surrendered eight hits in a complete game.
In Game 1, Lockett homered and drove in three runs to help the Tigers beat Fyffe 4-0. Ava Harrison doubled and Olivia Woods scattered two hits. Harleigh Morgan retired nine and allowed three hits in a complete-game outing.
Stone tripled for Fyffe while Fay tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up two hits with two strikeouts.
