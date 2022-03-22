Plainview completes three-game series sweep of Fyffe

Plainview completed a three-game series sweep of Class 3A, Area 14 rival Fyffe by winning a doubleheader at Fyffe on Saturday.
The Bears won 18-6 before earning a 7-6 victory in the series finale.
In the finale, the Red Devils rallied from a 6-0 deficit. A Yahir Balcazar pop fly allowed a runner to score in the third inning. Aubrey Baker doubled in three runs with bases loaded and one out in the fourth frame, before Fyffe (6-6) added another run on a Will Stephens single with two outs in play to pull within 6-5.
Plainview’s Connor Davis doubled on a line drive to center field to score a runner in the bottom of the fourth, and the Red Devils narrowed the gap to one run with a score on a Stephens single in the sixth.
Brayden Haymon batted 3 for 4 and drove in two runs, and Levi Brown plated two runs in a 3-for-4 effort for the Bears (9-3).
Haymon delivered five strikeouts and one walk while allowing one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief. In the start, Sam Crowell gave up six hits, retired five and walked three.
Fyffe’s Blake Dobbins lasted 3 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking four and surrendering seven hits and runs. Trenton Rowell allowed three hits, one walk and struck out three in relief.
Rowell finished with a triple on two hits with a run scored, Jake Wooden doubled and scored a run, Carter Wilborn added two hits and Stephens drove in two runs on two hits, while Brody Blackwell plated two runs on two walks.
In Saturday’s opening game, Plainview stockpiled 15 hits to Fyffe’s seven while plating nine runs in the second inning.
Haymon was 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored, Ethan Williams contributed a 3-for-3 effort with a double and two runs scored and Davis drove in three runs on two hits, while John Mathis Arnold scored a run with an RBI on two hits. Brown tallied two RBIs with a run scored and Noah White plated four runs on two hits with an RBI.
Austin Anderson tossed three innings in relief, surrendering four hits and runs while walking three and striking out four. Brown sat two and walked one while allowing three hits.
In the loss, Stephens gave up seven runs on six hits, retired one and walked one in one inning. Blackwell allowed five hits for six runs with three walks and no strikeouts in two innings.
Rowell scored a run on two hits, while Baker and Tucker Wilks each contributed an RBI.
