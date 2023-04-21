Plainview’s Lily Boswell gave up two hits while striking out 14 in a complete-game win, shutting out Bob Jones 3-0 on Thursday.
Class 3A’s top-ranked Bears continued their undefeated streak, extending their overall record to 32-0.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 3:42 pm
Abby Williams scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Mia Tidmore drove in a run on two hits for Plainview.
Bob Jones’ AJ Vineski tossed a complete game, striking out three and surrendering three runs on six hits.
Collinsville 21, Crossville 3
Gracie Griggs posted two doubles and drove in four runs for Collinsville in a four-inning run-rule win against Crossville on Wednesday.
Griggs plated four runs on three hits, Chloe Davis hit a double and a triple and drove in two runs and Tyla Tatum doubled on two hits with three RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers (6-18). Susana Flamenco tripled and scored two runs and Ella Coker doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored. Rylee Tillery scattered three hits, drove in two runs and plated two runs and Caleigh McElroy doubled with an RBI and a run scored. Jemma Smith struck out five and allowed four hits and three runs in a complete-game win in the circle.
Crossville’s Addison Wahl tripled and drove in three runs. Brooklyn Andrews struck out four and walked six in a complete game.
Valley Head 9, Gaylesville 3
Raegan Key homered and Harleigh Morgan struck out nine in a complete-game effort, as Valley Head powered past Class 1A Area 15 rival Gaylesville on Thursday.
Key drove in two runs and Morgan doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers (7-20). Olivia Woods drove in three runs and Morgan allowed four hits.
Cedar Bluff 15, Fyffe 0
Sam Galloway and Brindlee Walston each tallied a hit for Fyffe in a loss to Cedar Bluff on Thursday.
Katie Edge tossed three innings for the Red Devils (9-18), giving up five runs on six hits in the five-inning, run-rule game.
Natalie Baty struck out eight in a complete-game outing for the Tigers. Reece Patterson and Kaylyn Vadon each hit a home run, while Vadon added a double and Baty also contributed a double.
Fort Payne 16, Lee 0
Fort Payne’s AJ Kramer drove in seven runs behind belting two home runs and a double in a rout of Class 6A Area 14 foe Lee on Tuesday.
Olivia Lee struck out five in a complete-game no-hitter of the three-inning, run-rule game for the Wildcats (13-12). Baylee Green hit a double and a triple on three hits with an RBI and three runs scored, Cory Kramer drove in three runs behind a double on three hits and Abby Phillips doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
Lee’s Jada Price gave up 13 runs on nine hits in two innings of the loss.
