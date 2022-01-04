Valley Head sweeps Crossville in county clash

In a varsity doubleheader featuring two DeKalb County teams, Valley Head swept Crossville at Crossville High School on Monday night.
Valley Head won 56-40 in the girls’ game and 68-50 in boys’ action.
In the girls’ contest, Jenna McKenzie cashed in four 3-point baskets in the first period and finished with a game-high 19 points for Valley Head. Emma Harrison chipped in 12 points and Ansley Blalock and Naomi Garcia each contributed nine points.
McKenzie scored 14 of her 19 in the opening period, helping the Tigers achieve a 21-5 advantage by quarter’s end.
Three 3s from Yazmin De La Cruz and another 3-pointer from Briseyda Gonzalez allowed the Lions to narrow the scoring gap to 35-21 at halftime.
With a 43-29 advantage to start the fourth quarter, Valley Head sealed the game with a 13-point effort in the final frame, including shooting 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
De La Cruz paced Crossville with 13 points, finishing with four 3-point baskets on the night, and Sofia Velazquez Juarez added 12 points.
On the boys’ side, Valley Head’s Chandler Johnson scored 16 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the foul line in the win. Gentry Grisham sank three 3-pointers for nine points and Lane Ingram and Eian Bain added eight points apiece.
Jadyn Helfin had a game-high 18 points for the Lions, with Kaejuan Hatley adding 13 points and Ulises Figueroa eight points.
The Tigers raced to a 20-6 advantage to close the first quarter and pushed it to 37-17 by intermission.
