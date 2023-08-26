After four straight years of the TopCat trophy staying with Fort Payne, it returned to Scottsboro on Friday night.
But Fort Payne didn’t hand it over without a fight.
Scottsboro raced to a three-score lead and led by 25 at the half, staving off Fort Payne’s furious second-half comeback for a 56-51 victory at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium.
Scottsboro (1-0) rolled to a 49-24 halftime advantage behind a resounding start, scoring on all seven first-half drives.
Scottsboro quarterback Jake Jones ran for three scores and added a 57-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Stewart.
Keelan Alvarez rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on Scottsboro’s first play from scrimmage. He added a 39-yard scoring run in the half as well.
Dax Varnadore hit Ryker Shankles for a 4-yard scoring connection and added rushing scores of 8 and 4 yards for Fort Payne (0-1). Conner Hughes drilled a 31-yard field goal.
Out of the half, Fort Payne sprang a 73-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Varnadore found Blake Griggs for a screen pass and Griggs followed blocks and broke free along the left sideline for the score, pulling the home side within 49-31.
Scottsboro punted for the first time of the night at the 7:34 mark of the third quarter.
Varnadore hooked up with Kaden Dubose for a 20-yard touchdown with 4:43 left in the third to narrow the margin to 49-38.
Kyle Caminiti recovered a Scottsboro fumble deep in Fort Payne territory with 1:30 remaining in the third.
Varnadore left the game with 12 seconds to play in the period after a leg cramp. Griggs entered the game at QB to close the quarter.
Brannon Oliver caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Griggs in the left corner of the end zone. The ensuing 2-point conversion run failed and the score remained 49-44 with 9:52 to play in regulation.
Jones scored an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left, before Varnadore returned to the game for Fort Payne’s last drive, capped by a 21-yard scoring reception by Oliver.
Scottsboro recovered an onside kick with 11 second left to end the game.
Fort Payne travels to Etowah for a non-region contest next Friday night.
Scottsboro hosts North Jackson next Friday night.
