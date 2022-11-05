Decatur’s stifling defense prevented Fort Payne from getting offensive traction.

After a scoreless three-plus quarters, Jake Barnes tossed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Carter Tinker in Fort Payne’s 31-8 loss in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.