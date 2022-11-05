Decatur’s stifling defense prevented Fort Payne from getting offensive traction.
After a scoreless three-plus quarters, Jake Barnes tossed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Carter Tinker in Fort Payne’s 31-8 loss in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
“We just never could get enough going offensively until late in the game when (Decatur) had backed off and played a little softer defense there in the fourth quarter, just trying to not give up a big play,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said.
Fort Payne’s season ended with an 8-3 record. The Red Raiders (9-2) advanced to the second round to play Gardendale. Gardendale beat Oxford 31-14 on Friday.
Jyron McDaniel intercepted a Dax Varnadore pass and returned it for a 55-yard touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 edge with 5:10 to play in the first quarter.
On their fourth series, the Wildcats drove to Decatur’s 24-yard line before the defense stopped Bennett Blanks at the line of scrimmage and drove him backward for a turnover on downs early in the second period.
The Red Raiders cashed in on the defensive stop with a 74-yard scoring drive, directed by Ellis Dickman. The senior quarterback orchestrated the drive with a 15-yard connection with Jack Waller, following a 25-yard run by Ryan Kirk.
Dickman finished the drive with a 2-yard scamper to the right, crossing the goal line untouched after drawing Fort Payne’s defense to the left. The PAT kick made it 14-0 with 6:47 remaining in the opening half.
Decatur forced the Wildcats into a third punt midway through the half, and Fort Payne’s defense limited the visitors to a field goal on their ensuing drive.
Fort Payne’s Alex Akins swatted away a potential first-down reception on a third-and-long play. But the Red Raiders made up for it with a fourth-down connection from Dickman to Waller across the middle of the field.
Despite a pass interference penalty against the Wildcats on a third-and-goal play, Fort Payne forced Dickman to throw an incomplete pass on the replay and Roberto Toto kicked a 24-yard field goal with 2 minutes left.
Fort Payne’s last drive of the half ended with a turnover on downs at the Decatur 45.
“We never really could establish the run, and we felt like we needed to establish the run to set up some play-action passes,” Elmore said. “...We just didn’t have enough success in the run game to set up some of the things that we thought would be good against (the Red Raiders), if they got really aggressive on the run. They got us in some third-and-longs and that makes for a difficult night.”
McDaniel continued to shine in the second half for Decatur, intercepting a Jake Barnes pass. He later caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Dickman to cap the ensuing drive, as the Red Raiders extended their advantage to 24-0 at the 7:08 mark of the third.
The Wildcats reached the end zone with 9:31 remaining in regulation. A defensive pass interference penalty against Decatur kept Fort Payne’s offense rolling, and Barnes hit Tinker for a 19-yard TD across the middle. Marcus Ledford added a sweeping 2-point conversion run to the left.
Kirk scored on a 17-yard run with 3:50 left to push the Red Raiders’ lead to 31-8.
“Our kids battled all night,” Elmore said. “We just couldn’t make enough plays.”
