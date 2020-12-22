Tyla Tatum finished with a game-high 21 points, Olivia Akins had 14 points and Kayla Beene 10 and the Collinsville girls topped Sand Rock 55-37 on Saturday.
The Panthers went into the halftime break with a 36-29 lead after outscoring Sand Rock 25-12 in the second period.
Katelyn St. Clair led Sand Rock with nine points.
Sylvania 56, Section 37:
Kenadie Lee paced the Sylvania girls with a game-high 19 points and Kylie Moree chipped in 18 points in a 56-37 victory against Section on Monday night.
The Rams picked up a win before the holiday break following their Sand Mountain Tournament championship win Saturday.
Sylvania led 30-25 at halftime and defended the Lions to just 12 second-half points.
Pisgah 74, Ider 61:
Savannah Seals had 16 points, Alayna Chapman added 11 points and the Ider girls took a 74-61 loss to the Pisgah Eagles on Monday night.
The Eagles pulled ahead 23-11 in the first quarter and extended the lead to 44-36 at intermission. Ider trailed 59-46 at the start of the final period.
Pisgah’s Kennedy Barron scored a game-high 19 points, Karlee Holcomb added 15 points and Molly Heard 14.
