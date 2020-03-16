Dalton Hughes tossed eight strikeouts and allowed no hits or runs in 3 1/3 innings of the Collinsville baseball team’s 11-1 win against Crossville last Friday.
Malachi Orr finished with three RBIs, two hits and a run scored for the Panthers. Hughes had two hits and scored two runs with two RBIs, and Kaleb Jones added three runs and three RBIs.
Jones surrendered three hits for one run with a strikeout and four walks in 2 2/3 innings in relief for Collinsville.
The Panthers plated three runs in the first inning. Jones and Hughes scored on an Orr single and Orr scored on a fielder’s choice with two outs in play. They extended the advantage to 5-0 in the second inning, behind a ground out and a single.
Jones doubled to left field in the bottom of the third to score a run, before Hughes added a double to center field to score another runner and push the lead to 8-0.
Harley Hicks led the Lions at the plate with two hits.
Kolby Lesley surrendered five runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of Crossville’s loss.
