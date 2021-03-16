The Fyffe girls track and field team had a ninth-place finish out of 17 competing schools, while the Geraldine boys notched three top-10 individual finishes at a varsity meet in Albertville on Friday.
Kirby Coots placed second in long jump (14 feet) and Adyson Bailey finished sixth in the event (13-2) for the Red Devils. Bailey added a 10th-place finish in the 100-meter dash (14:56).
Fyffe’s Ashton Childress was third in the shot put (25-7) and seventh in the javelin throw (78-9).
Dawson McCollum was ninth in the 1600-meter run (5:18) for the Fyffe boys.
The Geraldine boys placed 13th overall, as Ezekiel Anderson finished seventh in the 800-meter run (2:25) and eighth in the 1600-meter run (5:17). Teammate Sebastian Totherow placed 10th in the 100-meter dash (12.08).
Fyffe competes in the Class 1A-7A Cullman Classic on Saturday.
