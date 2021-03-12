Four different Fort Payne batters hit home runs in the team’s 9-4 victory against Piedmont at Fort Payne High School on Thursday evening.
Braden Barksdale, Taylor Camp, Cory Kramer and Hannah Buffington recorded a homer apiece as the Wildcats improved to 12-1.
Graidin Haas and Buffington each hit a triple and Buffington finished with three RBIs. Camp had a double on three hits with three runs scored.
Buffington solo-homered to center field in the first inning and Barksdale and Camp each solo-homered in the third to pull Fort Payne into a 3-0 lead.
Piedmont plated a run in the top of the fourth before Kramer hit a solo home run across left field to extend the lead to 4-1.
A Buffington triple scored two runners and an AJ Kramer sacrifice fly allowed Buffington to make it home, giving the Wildcats a 7-1 advantage in the fifth inning.
A pair of one-run home runs from Piedmont in the top of the sixth cut the deficit to 7-3, before a Haas triple to right field in the bottom half of the frame plated two Fort Payne runners.
Fort Payne tallied 12 hits and nine RBIs.
AJ Kramer pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, tossing eight strikeouts with no walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.