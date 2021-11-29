Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories looking back at some of the most memorable 2021 varsity football games featuring DeKalb County teams. Seven of DeKalb County’s 10 varsity teams participated in the 2021 postseason. Six first-year head coaches led teams through respective campaigns. There were come-from-behind victories, blowout wins, narrow defeats. The 2021 season had a little bit of everything.With football season finished in DeKalb, The Times-Journal recounts some of the most memorable games of the 2021 season.
Bulldogs end Red Devils’ 51-game win streak:
On Oct. 15, Geraldine ended Fyffe’s historic 51-game win streak. It had been 1,421 days since Fyffe lost a football game. Almost four years and 51 wins.
That streak ended when Geraldine’s Colton Lusher intercepted Fyffe quarterback Kyle Dukes’ pass with 1:17 remaining in the game, sealing a 20-19 victory for the Bulldogs.
The interception capped off a huge night for Lusher who finished with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
The win ended the nation’s longest high school football winning streak and Fyffe’s chances of breaking the state record for most consecutive wins.
Fyffe beats teams by not making mistakes. Fyffe had four penalties and two fumbles. Geraldine had none of either.
Geraldine tied the game with 30 seconds remaining in the first half on a 5-yard pass from Jaxon Colvin to Lusher. Danny Felipe tied the game with the extra point.
Fyffe opened the second half with a four-yard touchdown run from Dukes. The extra-point failed after a bad snap.
Geraldine took its first lead of the game with 2:51 remaining in the third on a 3-yard run from Caleb Hall. Felipe’s extra-point gave the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead.
Fyffe regained the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 13-yard run from Dukes. The 2-point conversion failed and Fyffe led 19-13.
With 7:12 to go in the game, Fyffe fumbled the punt snap. The punter was able to get the ball off but it gave Geraldine the ball on the Fyffe 34.
On the next play, Colvin hit Lusher for a 34-yard touchdown for a 20-19 lead. The 2-point attempt failed.
The next drive ended with a Lusher interception. Colvin sealed the win when he picked up a fourth-and-1 with 10 seconds remaining. Colvin finished 8-for-14 passing for 146 yards.
For Fyffe, Dukes finished with 104 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Anderson added 131 yards rushing.
Wildcats rally past Blue Devils for non-region win:
On Sept. 24, Jake Barnes threw three touchdown passes and Alex McPherson kicked two field goals as the Fort Payne Wildcats rallied from a first-quarter deficit to topple the Etowah Blue Devils 33-27 at Jim Glover Field in Attalla.
Fort Payne’s successful comeback earned the team it’s second win of the season.
Out of a 23-17 Fort Payne halftime lead, a field goal pulled the Blue Devils within three, before the Wildcats widened the margin to 10.
A long kick return by Connor Cash set up Fort Payne at the Etowah 33.
Barnes connected with Marcus Ledford for a 20-yard pickup, and Alex Akins ran for a 9-yard gain before Bennett Blanks rushed for a 4-yard score midway through the quarter.
Andrew Pierce hauled in a 26-yard reception to give the Blue Devils a first-and-goal at the Fort Payne 6.
Thompson took a direct snap in for a 4-yard score with 9 seconds left in the third to bring the Blue Devils within 30-27.
Midway through the final period, Fort Payne’s defense shut down the Blue Devils on a fourth-down conversion try, leading to a second McPherson field goal.
Etowah’s defense pushed Fort Payne backward and McPherson kicked a 48-yard field goal to extend the lead to 33-27 with 3:10 left in regulation.
Fort Payne scored 23 consecutive points in the first half, rallying from a 17-point deficit to lead at intermission.
Barnes threw three touchdown passes and McPherson added a field goal during the Wildcats’ rally.
Fyffe holds off Sylvania, keeps win streak alive:
On Sept. 10, after grasping to a 16-13 halftime lead against Sylvania, Fyffe maintained it the rest of the way and kept its win streak alive following the Class 3A, Region 7 clash at Sylvania High School.
Owen Blackwell intercepted a Sylvania pass to seal the win, as the Red Devils extended their winning streak to 48 straight games.
Brodie Hicks scored on a 24-yard run and an extra point gave Fyffe a 9-6 lead in the second quarter.
Later, Kyle Dukes punched in a scoring run up the middle to push the Red Devils’ lead to 16-6.
Sylvania’s Brody Smith threw a touchdown pass with 4:08 remaining in the opening half to bring the Rams within 16-13.
Sylvania made a goal-line stand in the opening half, shutting down Fyffe in a fourth-and-goal situation at the 1-yard line.
Smith completed 26 of 52 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns. Sawyer Hughes caught 10 passes for 144 yards, Zack Anderson had seven receptions for 94 yards with a score and Josh Scott had 43 yards receiving on four catches with a touchdown.
Sidney Dekker made six tackles and recovered a fumble for the Rams’ defense, Preston Bates added six tackles and Jaxon Smith contributed four tackles and recovered a fumble.
Geraldine upsets Plainview:
On Sept. 17, Geraldine notched its first signature win under first-year head coach Michael Davis.
The Bulldogs held on to win a wild four-quarter game at then-undefeated Plainview, 26-20.
With 4:04 remaining in the game the Bulldogs looked like they had the game locked up after Jaxon Colvin scored on a 35-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to two scores.
But Plainview came roaring back and scored quickly, recovered an onside kick and was driving for the winning score before a Bears’ fumble sealed the win for Geraldine.
Geraldine opened the game with a nine-play, 89-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard run from Colvin. The extra-point attempt failed and the Bulldogs led 6-0.
Plainview answered with a 47-yard run by Andrew Hall. Trey Rutledge’s extra point gave the Bears a 7-6 lead.
With 4:03 remaining in the first, Plainview’s Mason Cooper recovered a fumble that gave the Bears the ball in Geraldine territory. That set up a Braiden Thomas 2-yard touchdown run. Plainview led 13-6 with 9:59 remaining in the half.
At that point, Plainview was in control of the game, but Geraldine responded with a 9-yard touchdown run from Caleb Hall. The extra-point attempt failed and the first half ended with Plainview still leading 13-12 but Geraldine regained some of the momentum.
Geraldine continued that effort in the second half. Colvin gave Geraldine the lead back with a 1-yard run on fourth-and-1 at the goal line. The 2-point conversion failed and Geraldine led 18-13 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
Plainview got a drive going in the fourth quarter but the Bulldogs got a fourth-down stop with 7:52 remaining in the game.
Colvin then scored on a 35-yard run with 4:04 remaining and looked to have sealed the win for Geraldine.
But Plainview had no intention of giving up.
The Bears scored with 2:43 remaining on a 10-yard run by Andrew Hall. Arturo Medrano’s extra-point cut the lead to 26-20.
Hall then recovered the onside kick with 2:40 left in the game. Plainview was driving but a fumble with 1:46 gave Geraldine the ball back.
Will Gaines, special to The Times-Journal, contributed to this report.
