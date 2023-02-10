Plainview’s early defensive swarm disrupted Geraldine from finding an offensive flow in the early stages of the Class 3A Area 14 Tournament championship game.

Luke Smith scored 19 points with six rebounds and Landon White had 11 points, as the third-ranked and No. 1-seeded Bears used their stout defensive start to race to a comfortable lead, winning 65-42 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.

