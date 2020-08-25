PREP FOOTBALL: Week 1 Preview

Ider at Plainview
These two DeKalb teams will meet for the first time since 2003, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The previous meeting between Ider and Plainview was Aug. 29, 2003, when Plainview won 43-13 in Rainsville.
Plainview holds a 27-16-1 all-time series record against the Hornets, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
The Bears, who prepare for their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, are coming off jamboree performances against Spring Garden and Cedar Bluff, winning a pair of A-team contests and a B-team contest.
Andrew Hall was Plainview’s leading rusher through Games 1 and 2, finishing with six carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Marcos Vega ran for 126 yards on 16 attempts, Jathan Underwood carried six times for 76 yards and two TDs and Noah White finished with four rushes for 44 yards.
Brody Bryant ran for a touchdown and had 40 yards rushing on four attempts for the Bears’ A-team, and Brody McCurdy added 35 yards on the ground on four carries with two TDs.
Defensively, the Bears finished the scrimmages with 32 tackles for losses. Vega led the way with 11 tackles (four for losses), including a sack, a tipped pass and a forced fumble.
The Hornets (1-0) earned a road victory at Woodville in their season opener last week.
Ider’s productive defensive outing shut out Woodville in the second half. Luke Hannah, Cohen Willoughby, Smith and Carson Lipham each recovered a Woodville fumble in the win.
Matt Norman highlighted Ider’s offense, rushing for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
Crossville at Collinsville
Collinsville reached the end zone once last week at Section, but it was enough for first-year coach Daniel Garrett and the Panthers to earn the season-opening win.
The Panthers (1-0) are set to play a regular-season game in front of their home crowd for the first time under Garrett’s guidance at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the Crossville Lions (0-1).
Dalton Hughes connected with Malachi Orr for a 47-yard score and the game’s only points in Collinsville’s 7-0 win at Section.
Crossville attempted a fourth-quarter comeback in Saturday’s season opener against New Hope, but the Indians maintained their 29-20 advantage throughout the remainder of the final period and left the Lions with a home loss.
Colton Adkins ran for two touchdowns and Hunter Haston ran for another score in the Lions’ loss.
Crossville has a 44-32-1 all-time record against Collinsville, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. The Panthers were victorious in the last two meetings, winning 40-13 last season.
Fort Payne at Gadsden City
The Fort Payne Wildcats look to rebound from their season-opening loss against Briarwood Christian this week when they travel to Gadsden City for their first road contest of 2020.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium in Gadsden.
In their opener, the Wildcats (0-1) fell behind 14-0 before Alex McPherson’s 56-yard field goal helped pull them to within 14-13 before halftime.
Briarwood extended its lead by two scores in the second half, before Fort Payne rallied to 28-20 with 3:44 remaining. The Wildcats’ last-minute drive in an effort to force overtime ended inside the Briarwood 10-yard line.
Hunter Love led Fort Payne in rushing with 150 yards. J.D. Blalock passed for 111 yards with no interceptions and a TD pass to Cam Thomas.
Will Abbott led Fort Payne’s defense with eight tackles, and Heisman Brown and Darwin Camp added five tackles apiece.
Gadsden City (1-0) shut out Etowah 34-0 on the road last week.
The Titans are a Class 7A program led by coach Ali Smith in his second season. The team struggled last year, going 1-9 overall.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Gadsden City is 2-0 all-time against the Wildcats. The previous meeting was Oct. 30, 2009, when the Titans won 42-18 in Gadsden.
Sardis at Sylvania
The Sylvania Rams host the Sardis lions in their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams (0-1) are coming off an opening loss at Saks after being held scoreless in the second half.
Brody Smith tossed a touchdown pass to Keenan Wilbanks and another to Sawyer Hughes and finished with 140 yards passing.
Friday’s game will serve as a season opener for the Lions, who were off last week.
Sardis competes in Class 5A’s Region 7 and is under the guidance of 10th-year coach Gene Hill. The team went 5-6 in 2019 and appeared in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Lions are 15-13 in series history against Sylvania, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Sylvania won last season’s meeting at Sardis 21-12.
Valley Head at Section
Valley Head plays its second straight road contest to start the 2020 season at 7 p.m. Friday, visiting the Section Lions.
The Tigers (1-0) began their season with a win at Ragland last week behind a big rushing game and a stingy defensive effort.
Jordan Burt did a little bit of everything for Valley Head in the win. He ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and passed for 110 yards and two TDs. He added 14 tackles and an interception on defense.
Bryson Morgan added 120 yards rushing with a rushing score and a receiving score.
Luke Harrison finished with eight stops (five solo) for the Tigers, Pacey Cooper made seven tackles (five solo) and Eian Bain added five solo tackles.
Section holds an 18-8 series advantage against the Tigers. The previous meeting between the two programs was Nov. 1, 2013, with the Lions winning 52-6 in Valley Head, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
The Lions failed to score in their 7-0 season-opening loss at home against Collinsville last week.
Westminster Christian at Geraldine
With a scrimmage against defending Class 3A state champion Piedmont serving as a regular-season warm-up, the Geraldine Bulldogs open their season at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting the Westminster Christian Wildcats.
The Bulldogs lost 34-14 to Piedmont last week in a jamboree. Piedmont led 34-0 with 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter before Geraldine scored its first TD with 30 seconds left in the period.
Geraldine scored its second jamboree touchdown with 4:24 remaining in the final period.
Geraldine is 2-0 all-time against Westminster Christian, winning the last meeting 59-28 on Nov. 2, 2007, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
The Wildcats play in 4A’s Region 7 under coach Louis LeBlanc, who is in his fifth season. The team won the 3A Region 8 championship in 2019 and advanced to the second round of the state postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.