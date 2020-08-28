Late TD run lifts Section past Valley Head

Section’s Jr. Walker scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Dominick Blair intercepted on Valley Head’s final drive to preserve a 19-14 victory in Section on Thursday night.
The Tigers (1-1) scored in the third quarter to take a 14-13 edge after Section scored a 6-yard touchdown on a pass from Jase Holcomb to Drake McCutchen early in the second quarter.
Holcomb connected with Blair to put the Lions in front 7-0 with 3:42 to play in the opening quarter. The play went for a 70-yard score.
Burt helped Valley Head tie the game with a 5-yard TD run 2 minutes later.
With the win, Section coach and Valley Head alumnus Chris Hammon is 1-0 against his alma mater.
The Tigers begin the region portion of their schedule next week, hosting Cedar Bluff in their home opener.
