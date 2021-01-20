Connor Johnson had 19 points to lead No. 3 Geraldine’s balanced offense and up-tempo style in a 92-49 victory against the No. 6 Ider Hornets in the first round of the DeKalb County Tournament in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Colt Lusher scored 13 points and Griffin Knight added 11 as the Bulldogs (15-3) advanced to the semifinal round against No. 2 Fyffe at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be played at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. Fyffe downed No. 7 Crossville 77-26 in the first round Monday.
Jeffrey Shirley led the Hornets (5-16) with 20 points and Jesse Massey had 10 points.
The Bulldogs took a 29-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and continued pushing the pace for a 62-29 halftime advantage.
Geraldine led 81-39 at the start of the fourth quarter.
