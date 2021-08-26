In a tri-match with Sylvania and North Sand Mountain, the Geraldine volleyball team swept through its competition at Sylvania High School on Tuesday.
Geraldine defeated Sylvania 2-0 (25-16, 25-17) and NSM 2-0 ( 25-14, 25-14), improving to a 5-2 record.
In the match against Sylvania, Kaleigh Butler finished with seven kills and one block, Brooklyn Hall added six kills and one assist, Lilly Rowell chipped in four kills, eight digs and two aces and Lydia West offered four kills. Kentlei Rogers recorded three kills, Jaden Dismuke had seven digs and three assists and Zoey Faulkner registered nine assists, six digs and two aces. Emma Baker finished with eight assists and three digs, Chloe Murdock added five digs and Shelby Trester recorded an ace.
Butler, West and Hall each tallied eight kills in the win against NSM, while Baker contributed 17 assists and two digs, Faulkner chipped in 10 assists and Dismuke added six digs. Rowell had six kills, two digs and one ace and Murdock finished with five aces and four digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.