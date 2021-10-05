Region competition thickens this week, as Class 3A, Region 7 rivals Sylvania and Geraldine clash at Coolidge-Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams visit Geraldine on the heels of a 49-6 homecoming victory against Asbury, improving to 4-2 overall while bumping their region record to 3-1.
Styles Hughes led Sylvania’s run game with 63 yards on five carries with a touchdown. Zack Anderson, Shaun Gimm, Jaxon Smith and Baylor Richey each finished with a touchdown apiece.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0) dismantled winless Brindlee Mountain 53-0 last Friday night.
Geraldine compiled 426 yards of offense (383 yards rushing), highlighted by the rushing effort of Cody Satterfield (121 yards on four carries with a touchdown) and River Walling (106 yards on three attempts with a score). Jaxon Colvin added two touchdown runs behind 75 yards rushing on three attempts.
Colton Lusher returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Walling returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and recovered a fumble. Kobe Hill led Geraldine’s defense with 10 tackles.
Geraldine leads the all-time series with Sylvania 31-29-3 entering Friday’s contest, having won the past three meetings. The Bulldogs were victorious 17-10 last year, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Collinsville at Plainview
Collinsville returns from a bye week and visits region foe Plainview in Rainsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers (2-4, 1-2 3A, Region 7) maintains a 14-11-1 series lead against Plainview (4-2, 1-2), according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Bears won 29-13 in last year’s meeting.
Plainview took a 45-19 loss to Fyffe last week after falling behind 19-6 at halftime.
The Bears gained 194 yards of offense while surrendering 353 yards.
Levi Brown rushed for 55 yards on six carries with a touchdown and Noah White scored a rushing touchdown behind 17 yards on six attempts. Additionally, White threw a 57-yard scoring pass to Josh Sandlin.
In their last game Sept. 24, the Panthers fell 28-7 to non-region rival Sand Rock.
Collinsville’s lone score came as a result of a Keaton DeBoard 8-yard scoring pass to Colton Wills during the second quarter. Tristan Gallegos added an extra-point kick to bring the Panthers within 14-7 with 1:05 remaining in the opening half.
Sand Rock finished with more than 400 yards of offense, led by Aaron Ashley, who passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Trace Haygood ran for 101 yards and two scores, and Logan Coker had 118 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Fyffe at North Sand Mountain
Capturing their 50th consecutive win last week, the Fyffe Red Devils travel to play the North Sand Mountain Bison in a non-region contest in Higdon at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kyle Dukes ran 17 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Red Devils remain undefeated in a 45-19 win against 3A, Region 7 foe Plainview at Paul Benefield Stadium last Friday night.
Fyffe produced 353 yards of offense, including 348 yards rushing, en route to extending their 2021 record to 5-0 and 4-0 in region play.
Logan Anderson rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown, Brodie Hicks added 11 carries for 64 yards and two scores and Aubrey Baker chipped in a rushing score behind 25 yards rushing on five attempts.
Fyffe’s defense allowed Plainview 194 yards of offense.
In their all-time matchups against the Bison, the Red Devils are 21-3, having won the last 14 contests spanning two decades. The last time Fyffe lost to NSM was September 1998, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Bison are coming off a 44-20 loss against Pisgah and fell to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in 2A, Region 7 competition.
NSM beat Section 42-34 and Cedar Bluff 22-6 earlier this season.
Ider at Pisgah
The Ider Hornets aim for their fourth win in a row as they travel to the 2A, Region 7 rival Pisgah Eagles at Sam Kenimer Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Hornets (5-2, 2-1 2A, Region 7) rolled past non-region Victory Christian 36-7 last week. Hunter Robinson ran for 175 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns in the win.
It was the fourth time that the Hornets’ offense has produced 30 or more points in a game this season. They defeated Valley Head 42-20 on Sept. 24 and edged Section 41-40 on Sept. 17.
In the all-time series against Pisgah, the Eagles maintain a 28-16-1 lead entering Friday, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. Last year, Pisgah won 34-27 in overtime.
The Eagles (3-3, 2-1) notched their third victory of the season and third in a row with a 44-20 triumph against North Sand Mountain last week — Ider topped NSM 13-7 on Sept. 3.
Plainview is the only other common opponent between Ider and Pisgah. The Hornets lost to the Bears 28-14 on Aug. 27 and Pisgah took a 54-40 loss at Plainview Sept. 3.
After dropping to 0-3, the Eagles earned a 56-14 win against Whitesburg Christian on Sept. 17, before defeating Kate Duncan Smith DAR 58-28 the following week.
Coosa Christian at Valley Head
Valley Head returns home to play Coosa Christian in a 1A, Region 7 contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
Last week, Eian Bain helped the Tigers’ run game flourish by gaining 350 yards rushing on 20 carries for three touchdowns in a 41-24 victory at region foe Appalachian.
Ashton Brown added to Valley Head’s run game success with 18 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown, as the Tigers improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in region play.
Of Valley Head’s 603 yards of offense, 588 yards came from its ground game.
The Tigers held Appalachian to 323 yards of offense and led 28-0 early in the second quarter, before Appalachian got on the scoreboard midway through the period.
Coosa Christian (3-3, 2-1) visits Valley Head after a bye week. Prior to that, the Conquerors took a 56-7 loss at Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.) on Sept. 24.
The Conquerors defeated Woodville 49-0, lost to Gaylesville 20-17 and Appalachian 42-32, as Woodville, Gaylesville and Appalachian have been the only common opponents between Valley Head and Coosa Christian so far.
Valley Head downed Woodville 46-8 before topping Gaylesville 64-42 earlier this season.
The Tigers enter Friday’s game with a 6-3 record against the Conquerors, winning the previous two meetings.
Victory Christian at Cornerstone Christian
Cornerstone Christian Academy hosts Victory Christian (Miss.) at Rodeo Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Victory Christian, from Columbus, Miss., travels to Rainsville after taking a 56-20 loss against Tuscaloosa Christian last week, dropping to 1-3 overall.
Victory Christian’s one win was a 32-26 triumph against New Life Christian Academy — Cornerstone beat New Life 40-0 in its season opener.
Defending eight-man state champion Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) blanked Victory Christina 56-0 earlier this season. Cornerstone played Russell Christian to a 40-6 loss in Week 5.
The Eagles (3-2) play host after rolling past East Central Homeschool 58-20 on homecoming night at Rodeo Field last week.
Blake Dobbins accounted for seven touchdowns as Cornerstone raced to a 30-0 halftime advantage.
Dobbins completed 11 of 15 passes for 302 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He rushed 15 times for 81 yards with three scores and an interception and five solo tackles as a defender.
Eli Carter (four receptions, 118 yards) was on the receiving end of three of Dobbins’ scoring passes, and Jack McGullion (six catches, 147 yards) caught one touchdown pass.
Fairview at Crossville
The Crossville Lions host the Fairview Aggies in a 5A, Region 7 game at Crossville Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lions (0-6, 0-3 5A, Region 7) remained winless after taking a 43-6 loss at West Point last week.
The Aggies improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in region competition after holding on to beat Boaz 21-18 last week. The victory extended Fairview’s win streak to three games.
While the Aggies have averaged 39 points per game this season, Crossville has scored just 26 total through six contests — the Lions scored 20 in a 21-20 home loss against Collinsville earlier this season.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Fairview leads the all-time series against Crossville 5-1. The Aggies won 35-0 in last year’s meeting and were victorious in the previous four contests.
