Fort Payne girls blank Arab, win area championship

The Fort Payne soccer teams collected shutout victories in their respective Class 6A, Area 15 finales at Arab on Tuesday.
The Fort Payne girls toppled Arab 7-0 and secured the area championship, as well as the right to host a first-round state playoff match later this month. Meanwhile, the Fort Payne boys routed Arab 9-0 in the second match of the varsity doubleheader.
In the girls’ match, Chloe Goggans recorded a hat trick with three goals, while Avery Chadwick, Katie Hernandez and Reese McCurdy each contributed a goal. Additionally, the Knights committed an own goal.
Chadwick, Hernandez, Collyn Brewis, Jayleen Escobar and Lauren Highfield each had assists. Camryn Brewis recorded three saves while protecting her seventh clean sheet of the year as goalkeeper.
Goggans’ hat trick was her second of the season. One of her goals in Tuesday’s match was a header and another included a spectacular volley over the head of Arab’s goalkeeper.
The Fort Payne girls improved to 10-7-4 and finished at 5-1-0 in area play. They will host a first-round state playoff match either April 28, 29 or 30, Fort Payne head coach Eddy Bolton said.
The Fort Payne JV girls also recorded a 5-1 win at Arab. Single goals by Emma Evett, Alondra Hernandez, Kate Guice and two goals by Princessa Ramirez accounted for the scoring. Assists were made by Yuridia Seanz, Isabel Reyes, Ramirez and Evett, as the team improved to 10-3-0 overall.
The Fort Payne varsity girls will play their final regular-season match and have senior night at 5 p.m. Monday, hosting Sylvania.
In Tuesday’s varsity boys match, Luis Gonzalez booted three goals for a hat trick as Fort Payne tallied 21 shots on goal.
The Wildcats (10-6-2) took a 4-0 halftime lead after Nixon Mayen scored an early goal, assisted by Ivan Chavez and Luis Barrientos added a penalty kick at the 15-minute mark of the half. Mayen was on the scoring end of a ball from Angel Vega seven minutes later, and Vega assisted Gonzalez with a goal at the 31-minute mark.
Henry Aguilar and Gonzalez netted a solo goal apiece early in the second half, before Chavez scored on an assist from Brandon Robles 14 minutes into the half. Chavez assisted Denis Morales with a goal three minutes later, and Gonzalez capped the scoring with a penalty kick late in the match.
The Fort Payne boys are scheduled to visit Vestavia Hills for their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Monday.
