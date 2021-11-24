Anna Farmer finished with 18 points, Leianna Currie added 13 points and Sylvania toppled Geraldine 63-50 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout at Geraldine High School on Monday night.
Behind a 10-3 third-quarter run, the Rams (3-1) gained the lead and pulled away. Kirby Wisner made a go-ahead 3-point basket off an inbounds pass from Harlee Turner to begin the period.
Emily McBride assisted Wisner with a corner 3, Farmer scored six straight points in the post and Abby Santiago completed a 3-point play during the third period to help advance Sylvania to a 52-38 lead entering the fourth.
Sara Smith assisted Gracey Johnson to bring Geraldine (4-1) within 52-42 with 7 minutes remaining in regulation, before Callie Ashley found Currie with a 3-pointer to extend Sylvania’s lead to 12.
Johnson led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Shelby Trester scored 13 points and Chloe Murdock added 12 points.
Geraldine led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Farmer assisted McBride with a 3-pointer to put the Rams ahead 25-24 with 4:20 left in the opening period, before Murdock made two foul shots with 3:05 remaining to give the Bulldogs a 28-26 advantage.
The lead traded hands twice more before halftime. JJ Dismuke sank a pair of free throws with 21.6 seconds left to push Geraldine into a 32-30 halftime lead.
Ider 53, Boaz 40:
Makinley Traylor posted a game-high 22 points as Ider downed Boaz 53-40 in Geraldine on Tuesday afternoon.
Kennzie Smith scored 13 points and Savannah Seals added nine points as the Hornets improved to 5-1.
Amylia Langley paced the Pirates (2-4) with 16 points, including five 3-point baskets, and Emma Smith had 10 points.
Traylor scored 10 points in the opening quarter to help Ider take a 15-11 lead.
The Hornets led 33-22 at halftime after another 10 points from Traylor and five points from Seals. Langley made a pair of 3s for the Pirates in the period.
Ider held a 46-34 advantage and limited Boaz to six fourth-quarter points.
