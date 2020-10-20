Jackson’s 8th-place finish paces Fort Payne girls at Oktoberfest Invitational

Maddie Jackson’s eighth-place finish highlighted the Fort Payne girls cross country team’s effort in Cullman on Saturday, as the Wildcats finished runners-up in the Class 5-7A 5K girls race at the St. Bernard Oktoberfest Invitational.
Jackson finished the 5K run in 20 minutes, 39 seconds. Aylin Vega (21:24) was the Fort Payne girls’ seconds finisher in 15th, Reese McCurdy (21:32) placed 17th and Madison Meadows (22:05) was 22nd.
Lawrence County won the meet and Westminster School was third.
In the boys race, Arturo Rodriguez (17:39) finished 14th overall as Fort Payne’s top placer and Oliver Perea (20:04) was 79th.
Ider’s Traylor places 2nd at Wildcat Fall Classic
Makinley Traylor finished second overall to highlight the Ider girls cross country team’s participation in the Class 1-4A girls race at the Wildcat Fall Classic, hosted by White Plains High School in Anniston on Saturday.
Traylor clocked in at 21 minutes, 20 seconds to earn the second individual finish at Wildcat Trail and help the Ider girls place third overall behind Pleasant Valley and JB Pennington, respectively.
Ider’s Kenzie Smith (24:27) placed 21st, Alexis Brewer (24:29) was 22nd, Aubree Chapman (25:15) finished 29th, Brynley Traylor (25:31) 35th, Emma Hayes (25:36) 36th, Maleah Smith (27:01) 51st and Maddie Johnson (27:05) 53rd.
Everett King (20:02) finished 26th overall as top finisher for the Ider boys.
Geraldine’s Mayfield places 17th in Georgia race
Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield placed 17th overall in the Coach Wood Invitational at McIntosh Nature Preserve in Whitesburg, Ga., on Saturday.
Mayfield finished the 5000-meter race in 15 minutes, 41 seconds at the event hosted by Mill Creek High School.
Cooper Atkins (15:10) represented Scottsboro with a fourth-place finish.
